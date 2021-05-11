The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Shamus Goss is Creating Change in The Community threw Entrepreneurship

By LEO GIOSUÈ  
MAY 11, 2021 11:13
(photo credit: SHAMUS GOSS)
Shamus Goss is a passionate entrepreneur with a dedication to innovation and problem-solving. as the founder of wide-ranging businesses and charitable projects, Shamus has cultivated skills over the years that have helped him give back to his community. By building these organizations from the ground up, Goss proved, both his skill and his determination. He understood that the road would never be without obstacles, but he took an innovative approach to find solutions. His path was challenging, but his reward was great, and his story inspires many. Shamus is happy to share what he has learned along the way.
How Shamus Goss Was Influenced Early in Life
Shamus Goss was born in the Bronx NY. He was the youngest of four children all raised by a single mother. His mother was his greatest inspiration. Watching both her struggles and her ability to successfully raise a family despite obstacles taught him determination. In the neighborhood he grew up in, Shamus saw the struggles of poverty. This experience Growing up in the Bronx, he saw poverty around him at every step. This experience taught him how to hustle and drive. It also gave him a strong desire to help those less fortunate.  After moving to Spring Valley, NY., Shamus took his first steps toward becoming an entrepreneur. 
Launching an Early Business
Shamus became very interested in business at a fairly young age. At the age of 17, Goss showed strong business skills and began a venture within the music industry. As both an artist and producer, Shamus relied on his ambition and drive to cultivate success. As an artist, he released multiple records including his first single which charted on the Billboard Top Ten. As a visionary entrepreneur, Goss decided to found his own independent record label while still a teenager.
Expanding Reach in a Changing Business Landscape 
After moving to Atlanta, Shamus moved from music into the clothing industry. He quickly built one of the biggest team apparel companies in the state generating seven-figure earnings. Not only was this business successful throughout Atlanta, but his efforts introduced the company’s products to international audiences through an expanding online marketplace.  
Shamus Goss also founded Magneto Home solutions. Through this endeavor, Shamus helps homeowners to get the best value when buying or selling a home, Fix & Flips and New Construction. This business became the foundation of Shamus’ success in business and finance. After building success in multiple industries, Shamus realized that he could do more with the knowledge and resources he had. This led to the creation of Major Change Media. This company is an innovative marketing agency that helps businesses & Individuals build a stronger online presence and improve brand messaging.
Shamus’ Passion for Helping Others Takes Over
Of course, Shamus is happy about the personal success he has built. However, he still wanted to do more. To give back, he founded H.E.L.P, a non-profit organization that works to feed and clothe the homeless throughout the city of Atlanta. This charitable organization is determined to create powerful change through community involvement and action. 
What is Shamus Planning For the Future? 
Shamus continues working to help others on their path to success. Goss recently founded Ecom Titan Pro’s, an eCommerce consulting firm that helps clients to generate passive income streams. Ecom Titan has quickly made a name for itself building and managing E-commerce stores that thrive on Shamus’ over 7 years of professional experience in the e-commerce arena. In addition to helping other entrepreneurs and business professionals through his companies, Shamus shares what he has learned along the way. Later this year, he will be releasing his memoir “ Better with Time” as well as a documentary to share a little more of his success story.
To follow Shamus Goss and learn more about entrepreneurship and building wealth, check him out on his website or Instagram.
