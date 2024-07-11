Start-Up Nation is on the tracks

Israel Railways has been experiencing significant development momentum in recent years, with the goal of realizing the strategic plan of the Ministry of Transport and Railways, in accordance with the expected significant increase in the volume of train travel. In 2019, the number of trips was close to 70 million per year, a figure that is expected to grow to 200 million in 2030 and 300 million by 2040.

Alongside the development of track infrastructure and the purchase of locomotives and passenger rail cars, Israel Railways is becoming a world leader in railway technology and is collaborating with the start-up nation to lead innovation processes that will serve it in the future as a growth engine for promoting smart public transportation, entrepreneurship, and business development.

In addition to integrating well-known railway technologies such as electric trains and advanced signaling systems, Israel Railways is currently integrating various projects in POC (Proof of concept) processes in all its areas of activity, from advanced accessibility systems and improving service for passengers with disabilities, to innovative railway cyber systems and investment in Israeli companies developing artificial intelligence systems that warn of obstacles on the tracks.Through innovation and the addition of AI-based technologies, Israel Railways will continue to improve passenger service and streamline work and operation processes. (credit: ISRAEL RAILWAYS)

Alongside substantial financial investments in innovation and Israeli ventures, Israel Railways serves as a beta site for many projects that benefit from the high traffic at train stations, the wide range of activity, the deployment of extensive infrastructures and aspects of service, accessibility, information security, businesses and more.

“As a leading government company, and in accordance with the government's decision of 2018, Israel Railways is working to promote innovation in its various fields of activity, as well as to assist the Israeli technology sector,” notes Adv. Moshe Shimoni, chairman of the Board of Directors of Israel Railways, “for the benefit of continuing Israel's global leadership in the field and preserving Israel's status as the start-up nation.

“Together with our partners from the Transpor Ministry, we are managing processes and projects that will enable not only closing gaps relative to the rest of the world, but also continuing the leap forward and placing the railway at the forefront of global railway technologies,” notes Shiko Zana, CEO of Israel Railways, “Through innovation and the integration of AI-based technologies, we will continue to improve passenger service and streamline railway work. Among the many technological projects we are currently engaged in are artificial intelligence systems for identifying obstacles, artificial intelligence systems for predicting various aspects of service such as congestion in carriages, etc., as well as integrating first-class safety technologies such as a cellular-based signaling system, and advanced traffic management and control systems.” (credit: ISRAEL RAILWAYS)

What technological innovations will we see on Israel Railway trains in the next few years?

In addition to transforming the train fleet into a fleet of electric, quiet and environmentally clean trains, a new cellular-based signaling system, ETCS Level 2, the most advanced system in the world, is gradually coming into service, which will improve safety and enable increased train service.

In recent years, Israel Railways established the first railway cyber system of its kind in the world, which monitors threats and works together with the National Cyber Directorate to improve preparedness for cyber events.

Israel Railways has recently begun a pilot project – the first of its kind in the world – in which virtual reality systems are used, which enable train technicians to remotely instruct train crews and handle various operational events.

The company is also currently integrating artificial intelligence systems that identify obstacles on the tracks, and it is also working to promote the “Smart Station” project, in which artificial intelligence systems will assist in various service aspects such as load forecasting, as well as assist passengers in orientation, fast ticketing, and even ordering coffee on the go through their mobile device.

As part of its plan to make train stations smart and connected, the service will also be improved for passengers with disabilities, to make it easier for them to navigate around the station and on the platform, and will allow these passengers more independence and an upgraded service experience.

In addition, Israel Railways is currently working to improve cellular reception in the cars, and a number of successful pilot projects in this area have been conducted, that will begin operation in the coming months.

This article was written in cooperation with Israel Railways