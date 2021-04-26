Stepan Talabira on Why Time - Optimization Is Crucial in the 21st Century

The old adage time is money is especially true is social media marketing. This fast-paced field is based on user trends and real-time data. Time management and optimization is critical to make sure the right post is in the right place at the right moment.

Coding extraordinaire Stepan Talabira is a natural digital marketer. He turned a hobby of coding (programming) into not one but three successful businesses. Coding gave him direction in college when he graduated from Uhzgorod National University in 2008 with a double major in math and cybernetics. In 2010, he graduated with his alma matter with a degree in business economics.

Stepan’s interest in programming began at a very young age. In fact, he developed a time optimization strategy while he was still in high school. While his classmates were chatting on the school bus, Stepan used this time to write programs with pencil to paper then calculate them on a Nokia cell phone.

After founding companies in mobile app and web development, Stepan founded Premiumads in 2017. His expertise in artificial intelligence, coding, and web development meshed seamlessly with the principles of digital marketing. With that, Stepan closed his previous two companies to focus on Premiumads.

To achieve the flawless timing needed for effective social media placement, automation is essential. Using artificial intelligence (AI), Stepan has found an ideal solution for time optimization. Tasks that used to take as long as a day can now be achieved in minutes, if not seconds. The goal of Premiumads is to scale businesses up to their next level of revenue. This is achieved with carefully planned marketing strategies and analytical skills. Once those elements are put in place, automation takes care of the rest.

Time-optimization through AI is not a “one and done” process but something that requires constant tweaking. The reason behind this is to make sure the software is updated to maximize its performance. After all, the objective is to do more in less time without sacrificing results. The software is not going to perfect itself, and by utilizing his own product to safe time, Stepan has more hours in the day to come up with his next great idea.

To achieve this, Stepan is not burdened with boundaries. Thanks to the flexible nature of his business, he has become a bit of a digital nomad. With a passion for travelling the world with his wife and son, Stepan learns from other cultures and has an ability to strike up a conversation with people across the globe to gain business insights.

At a café in Bangkok, Stepan encountered a web developer who specialized in building marketing funnels. He struck up a conversation with this individual and gained tremendous insight from a stranger. Grateful for the possibilities the internet gives up, Stepan took this knowledge gained from his remote office and applied it to his own business. Thanks to the freedom of his profession, Stepan was able to learn a valuable time-optimization tactic.

While this might be controversial to some people, Stepan believes in working while you are on vacation. Not during your entire vacation, just in moderation. Again, it comes down to time optimization. This especially holds true if you are running your own company. Even if you have a trusted team, sometimes you feel like there are things you need to stay on top of. By working even a minimal amount this can help to deliver additional success and reduce the chances of a major business misstep.

With a background in mathematics, Stepan almost sees time management as an equation. His days are broken into sectors which combine into a unified whole. Blocks of time are devoted to different tasks and if there is a surplus of time, Stepan uses this to address unexpected issues that will inevitably arise. Once this is done, he begins on the next days to do-list. The goal is to have surplus by the end of the week so Stepan can utilize this time any way he pleases, including travelling.

If there is one concept that Stepan lives by, it is to not waste time or energy. After all, when it comes to digital marketing, time is money. A strategically placed post at just the right time can easily bring a brand a huge influx of new followers. Unless your day is carefully planned out, you will miss that posting window. This is why Stepan stresses the importance of time management to his clients. To run a successful social media marketing campaign, timing is critical.

The only person you spend time on trying to change is yourself. Trying to change others is waste of energy that could otherwise be applied elsewhere. Once you have mastered the art of time optimization, you will maximize your efficiency when it comes to running a business.