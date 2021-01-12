“Many of my patients come to me because they are committed to living a healthier lifestyle. They want to enjoy their life and don't want it to be cut short by obesity," explains Dr. Alvarez. "When we talk about their concerns, this is when a lot of the myths pop-up, and I think education is the first step towards deciding if this is right for you." Dr. Alvarez debunks the top 5 myths about gastric sleeve surgery.

1. Surgery isn't necessary. Weight loss is simply about diet and exercise.

While this is true to an extent, Dr. Alvarez understands that those facing morbid obesity often need a better solution than diet and exercise. Dr. Alvarez states, "Yes, diet and exercise are key, but we have to be understanding of the fact that there are more extreme cases which deserve a higher level of care."

2. Gastric sleeve surgery is dangerous.

“All surgeries carry some degree of risk," says Dr. Alvarez. "Gastric sleeve surgery does carry risks, but with recent advances in technology and post-op care, these risks amount to the same as many routine surgeries, compared to other weight loss surgeries, the Gastric Sleeve is a minimally invasive procedure, which means it’s actually one of the safest weight loss surgeries."

3. Your body will no longer absorb vitamins and minerals.

“This is a strange myth but one we see all the time," explains Dr. Alvarez. "Yes, the surgery can change how your body absorbs certain things, but it is easily avoided by taking the right supplements. You can still get all the nutrition that you need."

4. Gastric sleeve surgery prevents overeating.

“A Gastric sleeve will not prevent overeating, and anyone with a compulsive eating issue or addiction should seek the right psychiatric care for their condition," explains Dr. Alvarez. "It can, however, help those struggling with weight loss provided they make the right lifestyle choices following their surgery."

With the correct and a tailored approach, gastric sleeve surgery helps patients live healthier, longer, more fulfilling lives.