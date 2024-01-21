Tel Aviv: The Modern-Day Kibbutz Galuyot

With much global attention focused on Israel’s ongoing war with Hamas, many continue to wonder the reality of life in Israel’s metropolitan capital of Tel Aviv. Despite its relative distance from to the Gaza Strip, Tel Aviv residents are not unaccustomed to the blaring sounds of the “red alert” and making note of the nearest secured shelter when going about their day to day lives. While the frequency of these attacks has waned in recent weeks, the true strength of Israel’s social fabric lies in the resilience of its community, the ability to not only cope but emerge stronger in the face of adversity.

Throughout the struggle and discourse, Israel’s importance as the homeland for the Jewish nation around the world has never been more evident. In the heart of this dynamic urban landscape, amidst the towering skyscrapers and vibrant cultural hubs, Tel Aviv unveils an extraordinary tapestry of strength woven from the threads of its people's determination. The city's resilience is not confined to its physical infrastructure alone; it radiates from the tenacity of its citizens, each embodying an unwavering commitment to safeguard their home. From the crowded markets to the tranquil neighborhoods, Tel Aviv pulsates with a spirit that refuses to be subdued by the echoes of conflict. Thought the ongoing war with Hamas, the city's residents, a diverse mosaic of backgrounds and beliefs, find common ground in their shared love for Tel Aviv, forming an unbreakable bond that bolsters the city's defenses and fortifies its spirit. (credit: Tal Givoni)

The Response to Global Antisemitism

“In response to the war and the rise of antisemitism, many large real estate companies understand that there is an increased demand for properties in Israel’s more upscale communities, and especially in Tel Aviv’s Old North,” explains Tamir Lulu. “We are seeing an increased trend of Jews in the diaspora who are looking for a stronger connection to the community within Israel.”

The Anti-Defamation League reported a 337% increase in antisemitic incidents in the United States alone over the past year, significantly exacerbated in the aftermath of the October 7th events. The United Kingdom showed a 537% increase, 818% in the Netherlands and 961% in Brazil. While these are unprecedented statistics in recent years, the prevalence of antisemitism is deep seeded throughout the history of Zionism and the Jewish nation. Understandably the number of new immigrants dropped to just under 2,000 in October and November, according to the Israel Ministry of Immigration and Integration, but are preparing for a significant increase in Jewish immigration in the upcoming year, according to the ministry’s head Ofir Sofer. According to Sofer, there has been an 149% increase in inquiries for immigration from France and 81% from the United States, a direct correlation to the rise of antisemitism.

The unfortunate truth is that Jewish people around the world are becoming increasing more aware that they are being targeted for their identity, a disgusting libel of Jewish dual loyalty that has repeated itself throughout generations. It is a difficult quandary to choose between uprooting your life and starting over in a foreign country, with a foreign language and different customs. Fortunately, major urban centers like Tel Aviv eliminate those trepidations by offering an elevated quality of living together with an economic and cultural mecca in a globalized community of immigrants from around the world. (credit: Tal Givoni)

The Intersection of Community and Comfort

Many ardent Zionists have already opted to invest in smaller vacation or seasonal homes, allowing them to experience the best that Tel Aviv has to offer, from the vivacious communal spirit to the white sandy beaches and glistening waters of the Mediterranean Sea, to world class culinary and cultural hotspots. While this affords them the opportunity to get a taste of Israel without leaving their lives behind, it has also proven to be quite lucrative economically as well as for their own personal sense of security given the rise of antisemitism. But for those seeking to build a home in the Jewish homeland, the larger luxury apartments that are quickly disappearing in Israel’s urban capital rival those in the most desirable cities in the world.

Most luxury high rise building projects in Tel Aviv are built from torn down apartment homes with outdated infrastructure, already owned by veteran residents, a process known as Pinui Binui, and the added floors are then sold to new investors or homeowners. However, the idyllic Old North neighborhood in Tel Aviv, categorized by its treelined streets and charming local bistros and cafes offers the rare opportunity for ground permits for brand new buildings, whose value will certainly increase due to lack of availability.

There is limited opportunity for this level of real estate investment, both due to the competitive market in Israel and the statistical upward trends of real estate value following the major wars over the course of Israel’s history. According to Globes, real estate sales had slowed even before the start of the war on October 7th, and even more so in the months following, making the next year a crucial period for savvy investors and aspiring Tel Aviv homeowners. In 1973, a year after the Yom Kippur War, housing prices rose 39% and another 28% in 1975. Following the Gulf War in 1992, the average price for an apartment increased by 32%, and in 2008, two years after the Second Lebanese War, prices rose by 7% and continued steadily over the next decade. (credit: Tal Givoni)

Over the past years, Tel Aviv has been on the cusp of a major urban revolution, redefining the cityscape to boast modern high-rise buildings, transforming the public transportation system with a comprehensive light rail and metro system and robust pedestrian and bicycle paths. The Old North has already defined itself as one of the most desirable neighborhoods in Tel Aviv, the intersection of convenience, comfort and culture. The stigma that living in Israel means sacrificing standard of living to be able to live the Zionist dream has become a thing of the past, as Israel’s coastal metropolis affords the best of both worlds. “New immigrants are looking to live within a community and a place where they have everything. Tel Aviv has become a mix of new immigrants and international cultures where you instantly can feel at home,” explains Lulu, adding that internationals no longer need to worry about feeling like a foreigner in the Jewish State, “You now have luxury residences with a club room and gym right in your building. Outside, you have your local cafes and restaurants, your bank and office and exciting nightlife and recreational activities, just mere steps away.”

Tel Aviv is truly the city that never stops, and its work hard play hard mentality is infectious, making it one of the most exciting places to live in the world. Between the thriving high-tech sector, enveloping community life, access to the best urban living has to offer, and not to mention beautiful weather year-round, the idea of living in Israel is not just a practical solution in response to the global rise in antisemitism, but an all-inclusive urban lifestyle. Israeli flags flying proudly from lush balconies are not a political statement, but a national identity- one that embraces the multicultural traditions of the Jewish people around the world and celebrates the beauty of Zionism, without fear. But as the city continues to transform and grow, there has become an increased interest from both Israelis and internationals in owning a home in Israel’s cultural hub. If Tel Aviv’s towering cranes and nonstop construction are any indication, the future of this Mediterranean Metropolis will exceed the wildest dreams of early modern Zionism.

