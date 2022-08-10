The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Special Content

The big-data track at Reichman university combines academics and practice

By ORNA COHEN
Published: AUGUST 10, 2022 13:59
(photo credit: OREN SHALEV)
(photo credit: OREN SHALEV)

The GMBA in Big Data at Reichman University offers students both theoretical knowledge and practical experience. Students acquire knowledge and skills in data analytics and management through courses and workshops, while gaining hands-on experience through internships at companies and organizations.

The practicum is the third and final phase of the GMBA program. Under the close supervision of mentors and with the help of industry leaders, students apply the tools they have acquired throughout the program during this phase, which lasts about 6 months.

During the practicum, students lead projects related to strategic development and products, based on artificial intelligence, automation, and predictive analytics. Mentors provide individual guidance to these students as they work on their independent projects.

The projects are a springboard for entrepreneurial students, who take them from the idea stage through the product development phase all the way to the initial funding stage (seed).

Gail Gilboa Fridman, Head of Big Data Track: "Our program attracts students who are interested in spearheading the data revolution. As part of the program, we provide an exclusive combination of managerial and technological tools, including programming skills, as well as academic instruction by mentors from the industry. Students also meet and develop relationships with professionals within the fields of marketing, recruitment, and other industries."

Credit: Oren ShalevCredit: Oren Shalev

Some recent outstanding student practicum projects:

Sortomate - When AI Meets Ecology

This venture of Maoz Kain involved creating an automatic municipal waste sorting system based on artificial intelligence. A machine that can be installed in waste rooms of high-rise buildings can sort up to a ton of mixed trash via a mechanical arm, using machine vision and AI algorithms that determine the type of trash. SortoMate can save municipalities up to 50% of their waste management costs.

Workout.Home - Online Yoga Meets AI 

Team members: Eyal Avdor, Shiran Deutch, Asaf Cohen, and Nimrod Bahar

Workout.Home is a yoga marketplace online that connects trainers with trainees. By providing the trainee with multi-angle views of the trainer, as well as personalized AI insights, we help you find the perfect yoga experience online. 

Harnessing Technology to Help the Deaf

Team members: Ilan Wintet, Or Dadush, Moti Hai, Doron Bargil

Sign.AL is an accessible platform that anyone can use to learn sign language from the comfort of their home, at their own pace. Thus, the user’s specific needs and level can be met with this learning method. Sign.AL videos and lectures are customized in accordance with the student's progress, since effective learning cannot be a one-way process. Students can practice what they have learned and check their progress in real time.

Sign.AL works through an AI computer vision system that recognizes user signs and relays immediate feedback using any device's camera. Its mission is to provide affordable and accessible sign language classes and contribute to a more inclusive society.

For more info >

This article was written in cooperation with Reichman University

Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Over 350 rockets fired toward Israel, sirens sound in Tel Aviv

Israeli police inspect a vehicle that was damaged following rockets attack from Gaza towards Israel in Ashkelon, Israel August 6, 2022.
2

Gigantic supercharged lightning bolt jets mapped for first time - study

Gigantic jet seen from International Gemini Observatory in Mauna Kea, Hawaii
3

Israel decides: No more American and Canadian medical students

AFFILIATED WITH BGU’s Medical School, Assuta Ashdod is helping to train Israel’s next generation of physicians
4

After new Gaza strike, Israel says it has killed all Islamic Jihad leaders

A salvo of rockets is fired from Gaza City toward Israel, on August 6, 2022.
5

Gantz approves draft of over 25,000 reservists after IDF strikes in Gaza

Smoke and fire rise above Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza strip, during an Israeli air strike, on August 5, 2022

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by