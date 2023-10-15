The families of the missing are undergoing days of agony since the brutal surprise attack by Hamas on the settlements surrounding Gaza. The uncertainty about their loved ones. The worries that assault them. And the hope they are hanging onto with their fingernails. Some of the families of the missing asked Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto for his blessing and advice.

In his last class, the following question was asked: What is the Rabbi's advice to the family that watched a video in which they saw the legs of their missing family member and his car full of gunshots, but beyond that they did not see if he was alive or not, and they have not yet found the body. What advice can be given to the family?

Rabbi Pinto's answer:

"Is it possible to answer this question? Just pray for the father and the mother. It is a very great sorrow. For situations like this they wrote the lamentations of Tisha B'Av. These are stories like those during the Destruction of the Temple."

"What should one say to a mother like this? She saw her child's legs, she saw his car, what should we say to her? Be strong and happy? There are no words to say to such parents. It's not a sign of greatness to always have an answer. No. Sometimes you have to cry and pray. Give them the power to be strong. What should one say to such a mother? There are things for which there are no answers."

Rabbi Pinto said while choking on tears: "We are receiving messages all day long from people who are close to us. Their children are missing, they are waiting for their boy and girl. They haven't made contact for several days..."

Since the beginning of last week, Rabbi Pinto has held a class every evening that is broadcast on social networks and selected websites, with the aim of strengthening and encouraging the public.

The class is based on questions and answers. Questions can be sent by text message before the class to phone numbers: +972 52-5634488 +972 52-2419587

