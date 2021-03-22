The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Special Content

The Evolution Of iGaming Affiliation

By AVI STERN  
MARCH 22, 2021 10:53
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
 
The gaming industry is a lucrative one that has recorded impressive growth in the last decade. In 2020, Newzoo unveiled data that showed that 2020’s global games market will generate revenues of $159.3 billion and estimated that the market will surpass $200 Billion by 2023. 
The traction and results the gaming industry has produced so far make it evident as the most profitable industry in the entertainment sector. 
There are endless possibilities of growth here as technology continues to advance and people aren’t getting any tired of gaming. However, with a lot of opportunities there are also a lot of competitors looking for a slice of the pie. 
In this article we'll take a look at some of the top tips and tools used by Paudie McDonnell, a veteran in the niche, to stay on top of the game and well, the search engine rankings too.

Put The Customer First 

Your business and websites should be built around the ideology of “How can I help my customers have a better experience?” instead of “How can I make the most money?”.
Ironically enough, those that look out for their customers end up making the most money over long term. Not only you get much more repeat visitors, but people start recommending your brand to others to create a snowball effect.
Again, play the long, fair game over a get rich quick kind of a scheme.

Branch Out When There's Synergies Of Resource Usage

A great example of this comes from when Paudie was starting to have some success with his Australian casino guide AusCasinos and the regulatory framework in the country started to change. On top of having to account for the risk of his website just being outranked by competition, he also needed to worry about sustainable partnerships and regulations being passed in the country. Talk about having all the eggs in one basket! 
While creating a new website was an option, it would have been a sizable time and monetary investment. Instead, he decided to white label his Aussie site and use exactly the same technology while slightly altering the offerings and content to fit the NZ online casino market. That's how NZCasinos was launched and helped to reduce the overall business risk by a large margin. 
All of this was done at the expense of a registrar fee domain name and about 40 hours of time taken to alter and localize the content for the NZ market. 

Small Steps Every Day Add Up Over The Long Run

Nothing great was built in a couple of days. You'll need to learn how to think in months, quarters and years if you want to last in the world of business.
Strive to make some progress on a daily basis that takes you an inch closer to reaching a bigger goal. In a niche like affiliation you can easily break down a big 3-4 year roadmap in baby steps and pat yourself on the shoulder every time one of those steps is complete.
Before long a year will have passed and you'll have made significant progress. This is not a random timeframe, as it typically takes 1 year for a new affiliate site to start seeing some traffic and revenue. This will give you additional motivation to not give up.

Hypothesize, Test and Only Then Build

Deep down we all want to be inventors like Steve Jobs, but most of us fall in the trap of building features nobody really wants or cares about. As a small business owner it's absolutely critical that you micromanage your spend and resources wisely.
Should you pay tens of thousands to a developer to create a feature on your site that might be used by your visitors? Absolutely not.
Instead, try to find ways where you can put a few hundred dollars at risk to find out if people actually want a feature like this. You can set up tracking software like Hootsuite to see what people do on your website or create Google Search Analytics goals to see where people click and what they look for.
Only when there's proof that your visitors want something you go on to spend potentially months of your time and resources on building it.


Tags online gambling Online Games Casino
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Passover is the time to ramp up the economy

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Rights and wrongs abound in TV’s new political satirical comedy

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Tehilla Shwartz-Altshuler

Electronic bracelet use needs to be done with data restrictions - opinion

 By TEHILLA SHWARTZ-ALTSHULER
Vivian Bercovici

Does Israel have an Anglo vote to be courted in the election?

 By VIVIAN BERCOVICI
Baruch Stein

Netanyahu may lose control after elections just like Trump did -opinion

 By BARUCH STEIN

Most Read

1

Oldest woven basket in the world found in Israel, dates back 10,000 years

The 10,500-year-old basket as found in Muraba‘at Cave.
2

New Dead Sea Scroll fragments, world's oldest basket found in desert cave

Sections of the Book of the Twelve Minor Prophets scroll discovered in the Judean Desert expedition prior to their conservation.
3

Coronavirus: Knesset okays electronic bracelet for returnees from abroad

A woman and her dog are seen on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem after the coronavirus lockdown ends, on February 8, 2021.
4

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
5

'Israel will be hit by 2,000 missiles a day in future war' - IDF general

IDF gets ready for Hezbollah along the Israeli-Lebanese border

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by