The famous singer to Rabbi Pinto: "Continue to strengthen world jewry"

The Israeli singer Shlomi Shabbat was hospitalized about a month ago due to the flu. He was since discharged and has recovered. He sought to thank Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto for his blessings and encouragement.

In a special video he sent to Rabbi Pinto, Shabbat said, "I want to tell you - thank you for blessing me and my family. You affect me emotionally each time anew.”

Shlomi Shabbat explained: "I really, really love you and appreciate you and wish you first of all good health, so you can continue to strengthen the Jews in Israel and all the Jews in the world."

Then Shabbat added, "I want to dedicate to you a sample from my song ‘Father’. I love you."

The song “Father” is a nostalgic song, all about longing for one’s father, and the memories that one remembers when the father is gone.

He describes childhood memories and gives a glimpse into the story of a boy who did not experience enough quality time with his father, and now, after many years, he remembers this and wants to change it.

Rabbi Pinto was moved by the famous singer's gesture. He replied: "We have loved you for many years, almost thirty years. You are deeply bonded to our soul. May the Holy One, blessed be He, protect you, give you contentment and bring light in your life," Rabbi Pinto blessed Shabbat.

This article was written in cooperation with Shuva Israel