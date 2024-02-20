The good life reigns at Palace Ra’anana

For seniors, many of the concerns regarding one’s golden years, such as socializing, quality of life, and personal safety, can be resolved by moving to sheltered housing.

In Israel, one of the leading and most high-end sheltered housing facilities is the Palace Sheltered Housing network, owned and operated by the Azrieli group of companies, one of the largest business entities in the country.

The company currently has Palace residences in the cities of Tel Aviv, Modi’in, Lehavim, Rishon Lezion and Ra’anana.

My favorite is Palace Ra’anana. Nestled in the picturesque environs of the Sharon region, it is an ideal blend of tranquility and activity. Palace Ra’anana is also conveniently located within easy access of shopping and entertainment centers.

At Palace Ra’anana, residents can enjoy everything that the Sharon has to offer, such as lush parks, entertainment venues, cultural centers, and shopping areas, as well as easy access to transit facilities. Palace Ra’anana offers an ideal residential location, as well as physical and medical security in a vibrant social environment.

Situated in verdant well-tended landscaped grounds, the elegant residence contains a wide range of communal areas. These include a lavish lounge, kitchens and dining room, a library, a synagogue, and an expansive fitness center that features a gym and a swimming pool. The residence also has a few hobby art studios where residents can develop their artistic talents such as painting, ceramics, and mosaic art.

Palace Ra’anana has 321 residential units that range from studio apartments to spacious two- and three-room apartments. The studio apartments that include kitchenette and bathroom are tastefully furnished by the management. The monthly maintenance fee include water electricity and communication services which include internet cable TV etc.

The two- and three-room apartments, which are equipped with full kitchen and bathroom, are furnished by the residents according to their needs and tastes. Most of the residential units have a terrace or balcony as well.

The residents of Palace Ra’anana constitute a supportive social environment for its occupants. Palace Raanana is practically a dual Hebrew - English facility. While Hebrew is the official language the large number of native English speakers make English been used and spoken extensively by both the management and residents.

There is also quite a few Spanish speakers which make it welcoming to potential Spanish speakers.

Shlomit Ravid, the general manager of Palace Ra’anana, is very proud of the facility. She says, “We offer our residents a home and a supportive social environment. In this social environment they can create for themselves new social circles; in this social environment there is a free social outflow and an opportunity to interact with the surrounding community. This social environment also includes constant positive activity. We are aware of the need for our residents to be active and occupied, so we have workshops of all kinds, as well as lectures and tours. And because we put an emphasis on keeping fit and healthy, we offer many types of sporting activities. We also provide a safe environment, with 24/7 surveillance and in-house medical care with a doctor and nurse in attendance at all times.

In addition, as many of our residents have children and grandchildren, we encourage maintaining their family connection by inviting family members to enjoy the swimming pool and participate in our communal activities such as sporting events.

Come pay us a visit. I’m sure you’ll want to stay.”

For more information: Palace Ra’anana

269 Ahuza St., Ra’anana

Or call Shlomit Ravid:

Overseas: 972-9-7705014 972-50-9026659

Local; 09-7705014 050-9026559

This article was written in cooperation with Palace Ra’anana