The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Special Content

The Hess-7 complex: Your doorstep to Jerusalem bliss

By BENJAMIN SINGER
Published: NOVEMBER 15, 2021 10:06
(photo credit: Adi3d)
(photo credit: Adi3d)
 When buying any property - especially in Israel - there are two key factors you look for: location and reputation.  Well, as that’s the case, the stunning Hess-7 project in Jerusalem's quaint Talbiya neighbourhood and Oren Cohen, known for high-end marketing and brokerage and founder and owner of "Oren Cohen Prime Real Estate" , is the perfect combination you are looking for. 
NOW is the time to invest in property in post-COVID Israel, as the demand for residential apartments in the country is only increasing. Apart from the natural growth rate of the population in Israel, there is a further increase in demand due to a low interest rate environment.  
The upward trend in demand began as early as 2008, with the outbreak of the global crisis. During the crisis, the shekel experienced a sharp appreciation against the basket of currencies, which led the central bank to sharply lower the Bank of Israel's interest rate. If in September 2008 the interest rate was 4.25%, in March 2009 it was already only 0.5%.  
The low interest rates plus the limited land available for construction, bureaucracy and constant demographic growth signal that the relatively high price level will remain with us for a long time to come.
In the high-demand areas in central and older Jerusalem, supply of properties is limited at present and obtaining building permits for future projects is not easy - consequently, prices are rising consistently. 
(credit: AVI BEN OHAMO) (credit: AVI BEN OHAMO)
Oren Cohen is a leading and highly respected realtor, who for almost 30 years has provided an outstanding service to Israeli and Jewish communities equally.
Since 1998, Cohen was CEO and owner of the property company, Century 21, and in 2020, Oren went alone and established the Oren Cohen Prime Real Estate office, dealing with pre-sale (new projects) in Jerusalem, and high-end properties with quality clientele from around the globe – the US, UK, Europe, Australia, South Africa and South America.  
With thirty years of experience in Jerusalem real estate, Oren is your ideal go-to-person if you want to buy your dream property in the heart of the Jewish Homeland -  Jerusalem.  
Cohen told the Jerusalem Post, “I stand for integrity. My best form of marking is word-of-mouth. Satisfied clients know the value and quality of service they will enjoy when they work with me - naturally, they tell their friends and spread the good word - my clientele are my best promoters."
Furthermore, Cohen believes, “Business is all about people. We make sure to know our clientele – what they are looking for, what suits them and most importantly, what they need. 
We also provide an outstanding after-sale service and we are dedicated to our clients all the way to the Chanukat Habayit (Jewish ceremony to inaugurate a new home) and long after. Our customers become our best friends and become ambassadors.”  
Cohen says that - due to his reputation - they were even busier during COVID pandemic, as potential customers trusted him and know who they are dealing with. "During COVID, we used our attractive marketing materials, Zoom presentations and videos to give potential purchasers a real-as-possible tour." Actually, during COVID, Cohen says, "we made sales of apartments, houses and units in upcoming new luxury projects in demanded areas. "  
“My office which is currently being refurbished, on Keren Kayemet St. in Rehavia is not just my business center, but also where clients and passers-by feel at home. I even have a weekly shiur for locals (Torah class). I feel so privileged to be providing homes for Jews from all over the world, in Israel. Jews don’t pray towards New York, Paris or London, but towards Jerusalem.”   
One of the latest properties Cohen is selling are apartments is in the Hess-7 complex, on the prestigious and quiet, one-way Hess Street. 
Firstly, Cohen says, “the location is perfect. Just 3 minutes from Mamilla Mall and the hotels along King David, 20 minutes from the kotel, 10 minutes from Rehavia, 5 minutes from the city centre and 10 minutes from the German Colony. Moreover, the land is private land and not church land. Thus, buying property in Hess-7 makes a very sensible future investment.  
 "The basic structure of the building has already been completed. The design of the apartments has been carefully planned, including air conditioning, underfloor heating and high quality, fully-fitted kitchens. The properties have high-end interior design, in line with the high-class area."
“The short-term and long-term lease in the area, and the small number of new and available residential projects on private land in the area affect the sale prices.  In Israel, natural demographic growth is among the highest among developed countries, even without the immigration of Diaspora Jews. By 2048, when the country is 100 years old, the population is expected to double and the country will have to provide housing solutions and in a short time rebuild what we have built here in the last seventy years,” says Cohen.  
The Hess-7 complex, is a new, luxury complex located between the world-famous Waldorf Astoria and the King David hotels. The project deep in the heart of the picturesque Talbiya neighbourhood, offers two-bedroom units, as well as 2 luxurious penthouses units with large sukkot terraces facing open views- perfect for a vacation or permanent residence. 
The apartments for sale are perfect for religious people. With over 15 shuls in less than a 5-minute walk – including for both Sephardim and Ashkenazim - and so close to the Great Synagogue and Rehavia's Netzach and Kahal Chassidim shuls. You will be assured of being on the doorstep to Jerusalem’s religious and cultural centre.  
With COVID a thing of the past and Israel's tourism and international travel opening up again now is the time to invest in Jerusalem real estate- Oren's office is dealing with the most attractive projects in Jerusalem top neighbourhoods, and off market prime properties, Penthouses and private homes . 
The tranquil Hess Street is a perfect place to establish your dream home - in Israel's capital city - that Jews have dreamt of returning to for thousands of years.
For more details, contact: The Hess-7 complex
This article was written in cooperation with The Hess-7 complex
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

UNRWA doesn't need more funding, it needs to be shut down - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Opposition responsible for toxic Knesset discourse, physical threats on MKs - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Ksenia Svetlova

Here is what the future holds for Israel-Egypt relations - opinion

 By KSENIA SVETLOVA
Itamar Marcus

UNRWA - the worst thing that ever happened to Palestinians - opinion

 By ITAMAR MARCUS
Glenn Yago

Israel can also be Climate Innovation Nation - opinion

 By GLENN YAGO
Most Read
1

Asteroid the size of Eiffel Tower heading for Earth in December

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
2

Asteroid the size of Burj Khalifa heading for Earth mid-December

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
3

COVID-19: People under 30 should not get Moderna vaccine - France

Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Moderna logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020.
4

NASA scientist answers: When was the last time an asteroid hit Earth?

An asteroid is seen heading for Earth in an illustrative photo.
5

Adding cinnamon to your coffee will speed up your metabolism - study

Cinnamon

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by