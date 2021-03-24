The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
The Journey of Kyle Dendy: The 23 Year Old Motivational Speaker

By SARAH GOLDMAN  
MARCH 24, 2021 11:48
(photo credit: KYLE DENDY)
All who are friends of Kyle Dendy know he has an entrepreneurial instinct he's never been able to shake. From shining shoes for $2 at age 7 to growing his online education company to 6 figures in only 6 months at age 22, people from all around the world are drawn to the young speaker from Dallas, TX.
Nationwide Speaking Tours
After he graduated from high school in 2016, Kyle began traveling the country speaking in schools, churches and organizations. Because this was all new to him, he had to learn the speaking industry as he went. From negotiating contracts and travel to calculating how many copies of his book to bring to an event, his title may have been "speaker," but he was exercising that entrepreneurial muscle mentioned earlier. As more opportunities came his way and he documented the journey on his Instagram and Facebook, countless people asked him how he was doing it. They wanted to know how they could land speaking gigs too.
At first, Kyle would just get on a phone call with them or offer some tips via direct messaging, but then he had an idea. In his words, "I was sitting in my room one day, and I had this idea to turn all I was being asked about into an online program people could access on demand. I decided on the name Speaker Secrets.”
Starting from Scratch
In the 1.0 version of the program which launched in September 2019, Kyle sat in the kitchen and recorded his screen as he showed people the basics of landing speaking gigs. He showed them how to find decision makers and what they should say in order to land gigs at TEDx events, schools, etc. "Admittedly, the first version of the program was not that sharp," said Kyle. "The value was there, but the excellence wasn't where I wanted it to be. I threw it together because I didn't expect but a small amount of people to join, but as the program grew, it became evident that I needed to reshoot the content and make it phenomenal.”
While in his hotel room in St. Louis on a TEDx speaking trip, he recreated every video to a standard of excellence he was proud of. Soon after, the course exploded. More than 7,000 people have paid to join the program from all around the world, and the results have been incredible. Especially when it comes to landing TEDx talks, Kyle's strategy and booking scripts have been blowing the minds of his students. Here's what some of them have been saying:
"In less than 2 hours, I got an invite to speak at a TEDx event."
"I landed a TEDx talk within 4 hours of doing your course."
"I landed 6 TEDx events in a matter of days. I actually booked the first one within hours of purchasing the course."
"I booked a TEDx talk on the first day working with the speaker program."
Automating the Process
Thinking like an entrepreneur, Kyle put systems in place to get students the best results with the least amount of friction. Even while he sleeps, students can see his ads on Instagram or Facebook, purchase the program and get results before Kyle even wakes up. In Kyle's words, "You can get started on your own, but you need systems if you want to scale. What may take hours of your day and half of your energy to do manually, a system or automation might be able to get the task done in an instant."


