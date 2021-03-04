The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Special Content

The Most Important Investment For a Fast Growth Practice

By DN MEDIA NETWORK  
MARCH 4, 2021 10:50
(photo credit: NATHAN JEAL AND BAO-TRAN NGUYEN)
(photo credit: NATHAN JEAL AND BAO-TRAN NGUYEN)
Every dentist and doctor knows that getting that first practice off the tarmac takes a lot of risk. The numbers can easily reach $500,000 or more just to build out a facility. Of course, there are things that can be done to keep their startup costs lower, such as opening a smaller practice or selecting an area where real estate is more affordable. 
Keeping costs down with a smaller facility is great on the one hand because it means loans can be paid off sooner. On the flipside however it also puts the dentist at risk of outgrowing their facility right when they are ready to take that next step in their career.
There’s a tremendous number of things to consider at that point. Just taking on another dentist can increase the practice expenses by up to $450,000 a year, according to data from the American Dental Association. That’s without even thinking about the costs of actually modifying an office set up to accommodate another provider. 
So when dentists reach that tipping point in their career when they’re ready to take the next step and grow their practice in some new way, they have to be prepared to make investments. According to Bao-Tran Nguyen and Nathan Jeal, a genuine dentist power-couple with lots of experience in acquiring, growing, and even flipping practices, investing in oneself to develop business skills should be the top priority.
Jeal and Nguyen are behind Fast Growth Practice, a mastermind and private advising program that helps doctors gain the skills and know-how required to successfully run and grow a practice. While the actual practice of dentistry is rarely an issue, being savvy when it comes to business, marketing and conversion often is; these aren’t the skills one typically gets when studying to become a dentist.
For this reason Nguyen and Jeal developed a program to help doctors develop these critical skills. They’ve experienced first hand the frustrations that come when you have a business but not a recipe for how to operate it. Today, they are a multi-location, practice-flipping duo who have found their true calling in helping their colleagues find similar success. Over the past decade they have experienced the entire lifecycle of a dental practice multiple times over and they know well to avoid reaching that tipping point without a plan in place.
“One of the first steps that we made after reaching our tipping point was to start investing in ourselves,” says Nguyen. “What that means is that we scaled up, we leveled up, and we reached out to very good mentors and coaches. That opened our minds and allowed us to gain better business skills and leadership skills.”
Elevating one’s skills as a dentist is, of course, important. Choosing to specialize in a niche procedure and then marketing the practice as the go-to place for that particular procedure in the area where the practice is located is as solid a plan as any. However, it’s only a piece of the puzzle that dentists need to put together when thinking about growing their practices. It also completely relies on another skill set that’s not acquired during the formal training required to fix people’s teeth.
“We hired mentors and coaches from outside of the dental industry: leaders in the field of marketing, personal development, leadership, and entrepreneurship,” says Jeal. Because running a successful dental practice takes a mix of skills including communication, marketing, negotiation, and yes, prescriptive salesmanship, the pool of experts one can draw from can be as wide and deep as one’s pockets.
This multidisciplinary approach to self-development can help doctors become better people to work with, and it can help them surround themselves with better quality people, both in terms of skill and workplace relationships. That’s one of the ways to make the practice—a workplace—more enjoyable, which is a feature of Jeal and Nguyen’s book.
However, there is one trap doctors should be very careful not to get caught in: relying too much on free advice. Social media indeed has a lot of people saying a lot of things. Even Nathan and Bao-Tran offer their nuggets of wisdom on Instagram. But to get the real thing, to really grow in skill and understanding, doctors will need to see self-improvement as a real investment that warrants spending time and money.
“One of the key things that we’ll never forget is that you don’t have to work more to get more. All you need is the right plan,” explains Nathan. “We went out and sought advice from bona fide experts and thought leaders. I would never consider this a waste of time or money, and it’s helped us get to the place where we are now.”
So, while the free advice on social media and group chats is a diversion and possibly even useful in the short term, the real, long-term value usually comes with a price tag. But if it’s something that can, down the line, save a doctor money or help them increase the profitability of their practice, then the investment is a good one and worthy of taking. Plus, it’s an investment no one could ever take away.


Tags doctor dentist Medicare
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

UTJ must apologize for deplorable attack ad on Reform Jews

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gershon Baskin

Israelis, Palestinians need a reset in relations - opinion

 By GERSHON BASKIN
Efraim Inbar

Is Israel on collision course with Biden administration? - opinion

 By EFRAIM INBAR
Bernard-Henri Lévy

How Turkey's Erdogan conned ‘The New York Times’ - opinion

 By BERNARD-HENRI LÉVY, THOMAS S. KAPLAN
Emily Schrader

Our government cares only about its own power - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Coronavirus: Can a vaccinated person still spread COVID?

PEOPLE WAIT to receive their COVID-19 vaccine injections outside a mobile Magen David Station at the Mahaneh Yehuda market in Jerusalem, on Monday.
3

US airstrikes on Iran-backed militias in Syria kill at least one fighter

Smoke rises after an U.S. airstrike, while the Iraqi army pushes into Topzawa village during the operation against Islamic State militants near Bashiqa, near Mosul, Iraq October 24, 2016.
4

Does marijuana help sick recover from coronavirus?

A woman smokes during an event marking Israel's government's approval of a new policy to decriminalize personal marijuana use in Tel Aviv, Israel February 4, 2017
5

Coronavirus: Gov’t approves reopening of Israel’s skies

El Al Israel Airlines planes are seen on the tarmac at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel March 10, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by