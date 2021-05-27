The need-to-know facts before your apartment movers arrive

Moving to another apartment can be hectic. These moves often have tight timeframes, so many people choose to go with a professional moving company. Once you’ve picked out a moving company, there are a few things you need to know to make the moving day go as smoothly as possible.

We have asked to consult with Slava, owner of Update Hovalot , very known and very recommended moving appratements company, in order to detail the main highlights and facts.

Avoid Disaster Through Careful Planning

Planning is the key to a successful move. Coordinating such an endeavor can be difficult, and a poorly planned move can quickly spiral out of control. A little bit of foresight can save you a lot of trouble later on. Make sure your moving company has all the correct information, addresses, and time frame. Any confusion could cause hours of setbacks when every minute counts.

Packing up as much as possible beforehand can make the experience much more manageable. Ideally, you should label boxes with the room they’re going to. This makes it easy for the movers to distribute your belongings properly, saving a lot of time during unpacking. You can also try to make sure you’re low on any consumables when the time comes. You certainly shouldn’t do a grocery run the night before.

Always Leave Some Flexibility in Your Schedule

Of course, everyone understands how hard it is to fit a move into a busy schedule. Despite this, you should make every effort to have as much wiggle room as possible. Even with professional moving services, there are unexpected hurdles. Trying to time your move to the second is a recipe for disaster. In the best-case scenario, you should try to allow for a full day of availability for any move.

Having a little extra time on either side of the move is particularly important when coordinating with the previous owners of your new apartment. If they’re clearing out the day before your move, any upsets on their side could upset your schedule. Having a little extra time to resolve these issues will be well worth it.

Don’t Bury Away Essential Items

After a long day of moving, you probably won’t want to do too much unpacking. To give yourself a little room to decompress after the move, pack up a few essentials in a separate box. The box should contain critical items you need to get by, your toothbrush and toothpaste, toilet paper, soap, and shampoo.

It isn’t just bathroom items that you should consider. Anything you’ll need quick access to should go in, like phone and other device chargers. Add in a few dishes and cutlery so you won’t have to unpack the entire kitchen to eat after your busy day.

Let the Movers Know About Any Special Needs

Communication with the moving professionals is key to making sure all your belongings are safe. Carefully mark fragile boxes on all sides and the top. Directly tell the movers about any extremely fragile or important items. Bringing up any unusually bulky or otherwise difficult to manage items beforehand can also save some time come moving day.

"Having saying all the above, there is one thing, law wise, we should also consider, but that should be done before picking the right moving company" saying Slava. "We should ensure we have proper and detail agreement as for the job to be done so no surprises at the end".

We wish you an easy move.