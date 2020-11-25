The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
The Philharmonit: High-quality living in exclusive North Tel Aviv

If you are looking for real luxury in one of Tel Aviv's most prestigious areas, then the exciting new Philharmonit residential project in the exclusive Kokhav Hatzafon neighborhood is for you.

By BENJAMIN SINGER  
NOVEMBER 25, 2020 14:26
Just a short walk away from Tel Aviv's beaches and stunning port, the Philharmonit complex will turn your dreams into reality. The picturesque panoramic sea view from the wide windows and spacious balconies, will make you feel like you are on one long vacation and take your quality of life to the next level. 
The project is being developed by Yossi Avrahami Civil Engineering Works Ltd. - one of the leading and most well-established real estate companies in the Israeli market for the past 40 years - with more than 4,000 residential units and dozens of infrastructure and development projects. 
The company’s activities have focused primarily on the construction of residential projects in prime locations along Israel’s coastline: Tel Aviv, Netanya, southern Israel and Eilat in particular. 

(photo credit: VIEWPOINT)

The foremost goal at Yossi Avrahami and the measure of their success is customer satisfaction. Their customer relations are based on three central elements: reliability, professionalism and service. They pride themselves on making customers their top priority - ensuring a personal, warm and courteous service. 
According to company director Yossi Avrahami, "For years, the Philharmonit complex has been considered one of the most sought-after plots for construction in North Tel Aviv, and it is one of the last remaining building sites in the neighborhood.
“The demand for luxury housing in Tel Aviv is growing and our residents are people who appreciate real quality and are seeking that special standard of living," Avrahami says.
"The central location of the project will provide residents with the opportunity to enjoy everything of the best that Tel Aviv has to offer - the beach and recreation areas by the Tel Aviv port and its surroundings, as well as the beautiful green, natural surroundings by the famous Yarkon Park. " 
Avrahami adds, "the aim of the project is to provide luxury, comfort and a high quality of life, through flexible apartment planning, breath-taking views, and paying attention to the finest details that will make living in the Philharmonit complex really special.”
“The unique living experience will be completed in an atmosphere of meticulous environmental development that combines elements of water and nature," Avrahami concludes. 
The Philharmonic includes two luxury 12-story buildings with a total of 112 housing units. The project, which will be built on a 4.6-dunam plot, provides residents with an enclosed complex built to the highest standards - ensuring their privacy. 
The buildings’ exterior and interior were meticulously planned down to the smallest details - all with the customers' comfort and happiness as the top priority.  
 The Philharmonit apartments and facilities in more detail:  
• The project includes 3-room, 4-room and 5-room apartments, garden apartments, penthouses and mini-penthouses.
• Luxurious high-speed elevators and stylish lobby on each floor. 
• Wide air conditioning system, with VRF technology and a plasterboard dropped ceiling and ventilation shutters.  
• Sophisticated electrical systems, including lighting and air conditioning, high-quality electrical wiring devices by Bticino or equivalent and delightful sun balconies with aluminium and glass railing.
• Due to the large windows in the living-room area, there is maximum exposure to the view outside and natural light.
• High-quality interior doors in a variety of shades and double-glazed windows for optimum insulation against heat and noise.  
• Porcelain floor tiling in the living rooms and bedrooms, parquet flooring in the master bedroom in a variety of shades, and high-quality tiling in the balcony, with a wooden deck appearance. 
• The kitchens are designed to the highest international standards, with a choice of leading brands. With caesarstone countertops available in a variety of models, a striking kitchen sink with flush mount installation, and elegant kitchen faucets with a pull-out hose by Hans Grohe or equivalent. 
• The bathrooms are fully decorated with stylish faucets, fully covered walls and attractive bathroom cabinets. 
• Top leisure and relaxation facilities, to make sure you have an enjoyable and healthy lifestyle. With a spa and fitness complex, including a swimming pool, fully equipped gym, dry and wet sauna, a communal wine cellar with lockers, private furnished club with a movie screening room and private storeroom.
• Underground parking.  
• 24/7 CCTV surveillance system with intercom and security alarms and underground parking.
For more details and to arrange a viewing, please contact us: 03 682 7733 or 050 666 5599 and visit our website: https://yav.co.il/en/the-philharmonit-north-tel-aviv/
In association with Yossi Avrahami
 


