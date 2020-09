The Psychology Behind Receiving a Motivational Challenge Coin

The psychology behind

is simple: people love being rewarded, and there is no better way to do so, but by using a motivation coin with a personalized insignia on it. This goes in line with the incentive’s theory. Generally, this theory proposes that people are driven by a desire for incentives and reinforcement. Consequently, people are likely to behave in a way that they believe will earn them a reward. For instance, being on time, having a strong work ethic, and being dedicated and ambitious are all hallmarks of a good employee. But to maintain this kind of behavior and encourage even better performance, people need to be motivated. New hires will often start strong in an effort to prove their value, but they are likely to tire without enough motivation. This also holds true for long-term employees who have worked towards the company’s mission all through without feeling adequately rewarded.One can keep others motivated by the promise of earning a custom motivation coin if they achieve a particular milestone.