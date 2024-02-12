The special story of 'NECHAMA AND HATZALA'

At the outbreak of the war, the Moskowitz brothers, who currently serve as in reserves units of IDF,. the Founders of 'NECHAMA AND HATZALA INC' in memory of Nechama Moskowitz RIP, established an operation center in Ramat Gan, with which they are raising many donations from Israel and abroad for the IDF and residents of the Gaza Strip and the North.

So far, they have raised over a million NIS for military and medical equipment for the IDF and are assisting not only the security forces but also the wounded civilians and the many families evacuated from the communities around the Gaza Strip and northern Israel.

In 2023 alone, the organization had help to more than 11,400 IDF soldiers and 2300 evacuated families from the south and the north.

Beyond the enormous desire of the Moskowitz brothers, to dedicate their volunteer work to their mother’s memory, they have always engaged in volunteering for others. Moshiko, a resident of Mevaseret Zion, served in a senior position as the director of the operations department in the “United Hatzala” and also worked in government and Knesset relations in promoting legislative initiatives for emergency medicine in Israel, promoting cooperation with emergency agencies, and more

(credit: Shira Hershkop)

At the same time, Moshiko is currently working as part of the association he founded with his brother Shmulik in order to promote the establishment of an urban first responders for terror attack squad, “kitat konenut” in Kiryat Shmona at a cost of more than NIS 100,000, together with businessman Ido Hagag of the Hagag group. This is in order to provide an immediate emergency response in the northern city in case of hostile infiltration.

Moshiko Moskowitz, who is now serving in Gaza as a fighter, alongside his brother, Lt.-colonel . Shmulik Moskowitz of the Home Front Command, not only donated money but also engaged in advocacy efforts. In particular, Moshiko participated in the campaign, which included an expedition to Brazil with journalists and influential figures, led by Alesandra Safra, that visit in the Kibbutz near the Gaza border, where the unthinkable happened back in 7 of October.

Their activity in Israel and around the world with countries that support Israel, such as Taiwan, drew a donation of 100,000 NIS. The Taiwan Embassy will now join the organization to distribute food to families from the Gaza Strip and the north of the country.

Recently, a race was held in Miami Beach on Sunny Island called “Running for a purpose,” which was attended by some 40 participants and participants who ran with Israeli flags and T-shirts showing pictures of the prisoners and captives held by Hamas Terror organization in Gaza. The race was held for eight kilometers on the beach as a sign and identification with the State of Israel. The man behind the gesture and support is Jacob Elharar, a Jewish businessman living in Miami. Each participant in the race paid $40 as a donation that went directly to the Nechama and Rescue Association for Israel

The founders of our organization bring extensive experience in the field of pre-hospital medical care in Israel. We initiated our activities in 2020 during the COVID-19 period, assisting with testing for individuals facing difficulties. Furthermore, the ambulances we currently use also fulfill special requests from individuals with serious illnesses who wish to experience a particular event for the last time. We also give our assistance to various municipal and governmental bodies operating in the field. Moreover, the dedication of our team is a reflection of our deep appreciation for the sacrifices made by the soldiers and our unwavering commitment to standing by them during challenging times.

The Moskowitz brothers' dedication and the establishment of "Nechama and Rescue in Israel" constitute a significant contribution to the support system for the Israeli security forces. Their commitment not only honors the memory of their mother, but also provides a vital lifeline for those serving the country, ensuring that soldiers and their families are treated during and after their service.

For more information: NECHAMA AND HATZALA INC

This article was written in cooperation with NECHAMA AND HATZALA INC