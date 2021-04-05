Everybody loves to save and access exclusive offers – and it’s easy to understand why. After all, who doesn’t love a bargain! Thanks to the digital age, rewards programs are much more sophisticated than they ever have been in the past, making them more engaging to consumers. They inspire real-time action, with exclusive deals and offers that often have time constraints placed on them. No-one wants to miss a bargain.

If you are anything like us then you will have a mixture of rewards programs and members benefits you are a part of, whether it's collect frequent flyer points to upgrade on your next business class trip, or collecting AMEX points from everyday spending there are so many amazing programs to be apart of now to maximise on every cent spent!

If you love a rewards program, you might be keen to get onboard with some of the top ones around the world. We take you through the fastest growing 5 that we think you need to drop everything and sign up to right now! Savings are waiting.

1. QANTAS Rewards Program

The QANTAS rewards program is one of the most well-known around the world. Their system is simple, earn QANTAS points every time you shop, dine out, use a credit card or travel, and then use those points on flights, upgrades, hotel stays, car hire and more. Essentially, by carrying out tasks you do everyday anyway (like shopping and dining), you have the option to save afterwards. QANTAS has a huge list of partners on their site, which is what makes their program so successful. You aren’t overly limited when it comes to earning your points, making it so easy to do. If you haven’t already signed up, then you’re missing out on huge savings that you don’t even have to work for.

What makes Qantas rewards growth incredible is that over a quarter of a million people are now members. Total points redeemed during the year grew 12 per cent, while membership increased 5 per cent to 12.9 million. In addition, the Qantas Business Rewards program reached 250,000 members

2. Amex Rewards Program

The Amex Membership Rewards program has been created to reward those who use their American Express Cards on a regular basis. There are an incredible 114 million Amex cardholders charging 1.2 trillion dollars making Amex Rewards Program one of the best in the world. The more you spend using your card, the more points you accrue along the way. Once again, you earn while making purchases you would have made without the incentive. It’s a win-win for you. These points can then be redeemed for travel, shopping and entertainment. You can simply do an online search for your reward and go ahead and check out with your points. Another easy way to enjoy everyday savings.

3. The World Of Hyatt

By simply signing up to this rewards program, you can unlock rewards at hundreds of hotels around the world. This program offers four different tiers of membership, allowing you to earn loyalty points that can be redeemed at more than 900 hotels on six continents. All levels of membership earn base points during their stay at a Hyatt hotel. Elite members then earn bonus points on top of this. You can also earn points with Avis car rentals, American Airlines flights, and participating M life Rewards destinations. If you love to travel, then you can easily save plenty along the way.

4. Starbucks Loyalty Program

Recognised as one of the best loyalty programs in the world, the Starbucks program gets nice and personal. When you purchase something from Starbucks, you get Star Points. These points can be redeemed for rewards. As you might expect, the more rewards that you earn along the way, the more rewards you can enjoy. If you download their app, you will get notifications of special offers and drinks to help you make the most of your rewards.

Supreme Society makes it on this list as one of the new and emerging brands to enter the market in their first month of membership presale they recorded over 20,000 new members. It brings with it plenty of potential. Supreme Society are covering the same savings that are on offer through other programs, but with a twist. They are focused on lifestyle and bringing you day-to-day savings that you can take advantage of.

Think about what things that could make a big difference in your life right now? Help and savings with business taxes? Getting your car washed? Investing in new clothing and accessories? This is where the Supreme Society can help. Their membership platform offers you exclusive access to discounts and partner coupons. You also have the chance to win in one of their many giveaways on offer, including cars, bikes, boats, houses, holidays and much more.

Supreme Society goes beyond just a simple membership site and offers a community. They host epic monthly and quarterly events where you can mingle, make connections and enjoy yourself.

It’s time to jump on the rewards program bandwagon and sign up to these top 5 choices right away. Just look at all the great savings you could be taking advantage of right now on their website .