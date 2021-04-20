The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Things You Should Know About Mobile Sports Betting in 2021

By LEO GIOSUÈ  
APRIL 20, 2021 09:42
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
 
People use their phones and tablets for many things, and online betting is one of them. The iGaming industry has grown by leaps and bounds in the last few years, mainly thanks to mobile betting. Our handheld devices allow us to bet on sports whenever we want to, which is one of the reasons why many people decided to give this hobby a shot.
If you haven’t decided whether you want to bet on your phone or tablet, here is a quick guide that will walk you through everything you should know about betting on the go.
You can use an app or a mobile site 
The first thing you need to decide before you start betting is whether you want to use a mobile app or a website. If you choose the first option, you can check the bet365 app (nostrabet apk), and you will find all sorts of things that you can have fun with.
Those of you who decide to use the mobile website don’t have to download any applications. Instead, you just have to pick your preferred mobile browser. 
Both things are great, and the good news is that most betting websites have a mobile app and a mobile site which means that you have to choose which one you like the most.
The app is available for Android and iOS
The next important thing you need to check is whether the application is available for Android and iOS. In most cases, bookmakers have an application for Android, but instead of uploading it to Google Play, they create an apk file.
However, if you have an iPhone, there is a pretty good chance you will find the app in the App Store. 
Some betting operators have more than one applications
One of the things you need to keep in mind is that some betting operators have more than one application. For example, if you read the bet365 review, you will see that this brand has different apps for its sections. This is a good thing because you can download the app you like the most and have a fantastic betting experience.
However, it also means that you need to have a lot of free storage space on your device. Don’t forget that every application needs to be downloaded and installed.
You will probably have access to every desktop bonus
It doesn’t matter whether you use the mobile app or the mobile website because both of those things will give you access to the desktop promotions. Before you start using a given bonus, make sure you read the terms and conditions because they contain essential information that you need to adhere to. You need to check if you are allowed to use the offer on every sport/casino game, the minimum amount of money you need to deposit, and many other things.
In some cases, you may have access to special mobile promotions, such as deposit offers, cashback, and so on.
