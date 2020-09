The demand for precious metals is on the rise due to the gradual depletion of these metals. However, since technology needs these metals for various applications, the demand curve will be extremely steep, making the value of these metals nothing less than a fortune. Acquiring gold and silver bullion is expected to augments the chances of having a very valuable resource later. One might argue that there are various other investment alternatives such as real estate or a luxurious car. However, the value of luxurious cars decreases with time and cannot be considered as a valuable investment. Real estate on the contrary, though an ideal option for wealth creations has its downsides as well. In the time of immediacy or crisis, selling real estate involves a series of procedures involving a long time for the investor to receive cash in hand. Such is not the case with precious metals. The owner can convert precious metals into currency whenever they need to. This makes precious metals a valuable asset because owners can rely on precious metals for financial security. During times of economic crisis such as the 2008 recession when most people lose assets and funds, precious metals can act as savior to offset disbalance. To be better prepared for such a future economic crisis, it is pertinent to have a balanced financial portfolio with a considerable amount invested in precious metals.