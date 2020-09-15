Thomas Beggs is the owner of a very large gold consultancy firm in Canada that specializes in providing strategic advice to best manage the ownership of precious metals within investment portfolios. It also provides its clients with the most current and accurate investment information available.

Thomas Beggs is one of the youngest entrepreneurs working in the world of hard asset financial investments. He and his team provide advisory services to clients to invest in the right assets and be better prepared for future downturns. He aims to ensure that his clients recognize the value of precious metals and how investing in them is vital to safeguard one’s future.

Why investing in precious metals is essential for future security

The demand for precious metals is on the rise due to the gradual depletion of these metals. However, since technology needs these metals for various applications, the demand curve will be extremely steep, making the value of these metals nothing less than a fortune. Acquiring gold and silver bullion is expected to augments the chances of having a very valuable resource later. One might argue that there are various other investment alternatives such as real estate or a luxurious car. However, the value of luxurious cars decreases with time and cannot be considered as a valuable investment. Real estate on the contrary, though an ideal option for wealth creations has its downsides as well. In the time of immediacy or crisis, selling real estate involves a series of procedures involving a long time for the investor to receive cash in hand. Such is not the case with precious metals. The owner can convert precious metals into currency whenever they need to. This makes precious metals a valuable asset because owners can rely on precious metals for financial security. During times of economic crisis such as the 2008 recession when most people lose assets and funds, precious metals can act as savior to offset disbalance. To be better prepared for such a future economic crisis, it is pertinent to have a balanced financial portfolio with a considerable amount invested in precious metals.

Consultancy services to bolster client financial portfolio

Thomas Beggs is the owner of Worldwide Precious Metals. Worldwide Precious Metals was established in 2002 in Canada and comprise physical bullion dealers with a combined total of more than 60 years of investment experience. The firm’s mission is to educate and provide guidance for investors on the importance of adding hard assets to their investment portfolio, to preserve their wealth and provide insurance for the future. When asked about the company objectives, Thomas replied, “We provide valuable information and resources so that our clients can make informed decisions on buying physical gold, silver, platinum, palladium, and diamonds. We are committed to facilitating bullion investment based on the needs of each client so that they have the most personalized service possible to meet their individual goals.”