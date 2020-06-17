The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Special Content

Tom John Light launches LightArt, an artistic branded real-estate venture

Light Art by Tom John Light is the latest Brand to join the fast advancing lucrative market of Branded Real Estate.

By LEO GIOSUÈ  
JUNE 17, 2020 16:52
Tom John Light (photo credit: PR)
Tom John Light
(photo credit: PR)
LightArt combines Art & Real Estate to create a brand that has everyone wanting to be a part of. Combining art and real estate was always a fantasy, a dream that attracted many but never became a reality. That was all until LightArt launched its branded real estate. Branded Real Estate in recent years has exploded and the market is expected to double itself by 2023. Some of the biggest brands and companies have recently launched their branded real estate in multiple countries worldwide. Marriot, Armani, Porsche & Yoo by Philip Starck are just some of the major successes of the last decade.
Taking a glance at the designs and drafts for their next project in Florentine, Tel Aviv, it makes you gasp in awe. The combination of the art with the building and its architecture within the neighbourhood is something that every designer dreams of.
Tom John Light, the creator of LightArt Group is a multi-Millionaire entrepreneur born in Israel to Buddhist parents and was always destined for greatness and success. At a young age of 18 he moved to the United States and launched multiple companies and by his early twenties was one Israel’s youngest millionaires. Tom’s first taste in real estate was as VP of FashionTV were he created and launched FashionTV’s branded real estate. The project was a major worldwide success and the projects were quickly sold out worldwide. Another one of Tom’s major activities and loves is artwork. Tom with his creative talents has been heavily involved in buying, selling, and creating multiple art projects.
LightArt teams up with real estate developers to elevate the design and incorporate the Brands touch within the project. Once the permits of the project have been obtained, their team of over 30 designers, artists and architects enter the project and adapt the design, interior and exterior with their style and design. Artwork is created uniquely for each project by world-class artists with input into the design coming from the community, and its future residents. Next, their technological team envelop the building with the latest technology to create a smart home for its tenants. Another of LightArt’s goals is to strive for innovation and sustainability while adhering to environmental protection, and they maximize the range of environmentally saving elements in its projects.
Another one of LightArt’s services that makes them sought after, is their after-care service. The unique artwork that was created for the project is regularly updated by their team of artists run by the artwork manager. All the tenants requests, security and needs are managed and taken care of by their world-class concierge services. To create an enjoyable atmosphere and pleasant environment LightArt employs a community manager for each project.
Light, who himself regularly invests in communities in need, believes that his brand LightArt will above all create an environment of community and giving to the less fortunate.  In Tom’s own words ‘’For us, art is an emotional journey that turns a standard project into a way of life. Our team of designers, artists and cultural advisors will transform a standard housing experience into a mix of art, color and community life’’.
The attraction of joining up with a brand as successful as LightArt has convinced many developers from around the world to team up, and in 2019 LightArt negotiated with several projects across Europe. 2020 is proving to be the breakthrough year for the brand, and after launching its project in Tel Aviv, Israel, several deals will be signed in the coming months in Europe, USA and in Asia. One thing is clear, the brand of LightArt will be creating landmarks in cities around the world.


Tags business start-up Businessman
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Tension is growing ahead of annexation, but what will it mean? By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader When most committees are men’s committees By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy The spiritual leap in Israel-Diaspora relations: Love is all you need By GIL TROY
Asher Fredman Twitter must apply its own rules and take action against Khamenei By ASHER FREDMAN
Elie Podeh Avoiding a small annexation will not prevent the larger occupation By ELIE PODEH

Most Read

1 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
2 The US is re-fighting its Civil War narrative - analysis
A sign reading "Hate Has No Home Here" hangs by the statue of Civil War Confederate General Robert E. Lee, ahead of the one year anniversary of 2017 Charlottesville "Unite the Right" protests, in Charlottesville, Virginia, U.S., August 10, 2018
3 Iran to execute alleged CIA agent involved in Soleimani's killing
Qasem Soleimani, commander of IRGC Quds Force
4 Cancer treatments significantly affected by diet, researchers find
A patient receives chemotherapy treatment for breast cancer
5 American tourist instructed to leave Israel after violating quarantine
An Israeli flag is seen on the first of Israel's El Al Airlines order of 16 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner jets, as it lands at Ben Gurion International Airport, near Tel Aviv
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by