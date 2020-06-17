Tom John Light launches LightArt, an artistic branded real-estate venture

LightArt combines Art & Real Estate to create a brand that has everyone wanting to be a part of. Combining art and real estate was always a fantasy, a dream that attracted many but never became a reality. That was all until LightArt launched its branded real estate. Branded Real Estate in recent years has exploded and the market is expected to double itself by 2023. Some of the biggest brands and companies have recently launched their branded real estate in multiple countries worldwide. Marriot, Armani, Porsche & Yoo by Philip Starck are just some of the major successes of the last decade.

Taking a glance at the designs and drafts for their next project in Florentine, Tel Aviv , it makes you gasp in awe. The combination of the art with the building and its architecture within the neighbourhood is something that every designer dreams of.

Tom John Light, the creator of LightArt Group is a multi-Millionaire entrepreneur born in Israel to Buddhist parents and was always destined for greatness and success. At a young age of 18 he moved to the United States and launched multiple companies and by his early twenties was one Israel’s youngest millionaires. Tom’s first taste in real estate was as VP of FashionTV were he created and launched FashionTV’s branded real estate. The project was a major worldwide success and the projects were quickly sold out worldwide. Another one of Tom’s major activities and loves is artwork. Tom with his creative talents has been heavily involved in buying, selling, and creating multiple art projects.

LightArt teams up with real estate developers to elevate the design and incorporate the Brands touch within the project. Once the permits of the project have been obtained, their team of over 30 designers, artists and architects enter the project and adapt the design, interior and exterior with their style and design. Artwork is created uniquely for each project by world-class artists with input into the design coming from the community, and its future residents. Next, their technological team envelop the building with the latest technology to create a smart home for its tenants. Another of LightArt’s goals is to strive for innovation and sustainability while adhering to environmental protection, and they maximize the range of environmentally saving elements in its projects.

Another one of LightArt’s services that makes them sought after, is their after-care service. The unique artwork that was created for the project is regularly updated by their team of artists run by the artwork manager. All the tenants requests, security and needs are managed and taken care of by their world-class concierge services. To create an enjoyable atmosphere and pleasant environment LightArt employs a community manager for each project.

Light, who himself regularly invests in communities in need, believes that his brand LightArt will above all create an environment of community and giving to the less fortunate. In Tom’s own words ‘’ For us, art is an emotional journey that turns a standard project into a way of life. Our team of designers, artists and cultural advisors will transform a standard housing experience into a mix of art, color and community life ’’.