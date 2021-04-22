The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Top ReactJS Development Companies in the World

By AVI STERN  
APRIL 22, 2021 11:05
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
 
Given the uniqueness and growing demand on ReactJS on the IT market, today a huge amount of development companies are specialists in ReactJS software development. Despite the fact that all companies are competing for being the first, not all can be the best. To help you with the choice of ReactJS development company I offer you a list of 5 absolutely the best companies in the world according to quality, reliability and ability of each employee.
1. AVA.codes 
AVA.codes is a leader in this list. Although the company is quite young, it is already well-known all over the world. Based in Ukraine, Eastern Europe, they have clients from USA, Canada, Denmark and many other countries. They esteem the transparency of the process and further support of their customers. 
“The phenomenon of AVA.codes is that even other IT companies apply for development from them. There was one project, when the own internal team of engineers from other company could not fix the issue, and AVA's team was able to fix the issues in a very timely manner because of their strong expertise in react js development.”
As the ReactJS development company, they have created dozens of web and mobile applications. Several of the last successfully finished projects are:
  • Next generation storage for photographers
  • Mobile app for establishing deeper business contacts
  • Cross-platform traveling planner
AVA.codes is not only about software development. It is about soul, dedication and making the lives of people way simpler. It is also the best place to start the career of developer among ambitious and open-hearted team, where you can find your perfect life-work balance.
2. S-PRO
With this company from Ukraine you can get proficient software and a full-stack development cycle. S-PRO is a creative ReactJS company and consulting agency. They help startups be adaptable, flexible and mobile in the world that is constantly changing. 
Creation of the IT product is complicated, but S-PRO coordinates work in an easy and clear manner for all members of the process. 
The company works with several major branches of IT:
  • FinTech (individual accounting systems, trading platforms, financial analytics)
  • Mobile development (cloud-based enterprise software)
  • EdTech 
  • Healthcare (advanced applications for hospital staff communication, EHR and ERM software, medical billing)
3. AllianceTek
American and Indian ReactJS company AllianceTek works to create a complete business solution with the successful results. Their priority is to fully understand client’s requirements.
At AllianceTek they don’t just design and develop your project. They also audit and engineer the entire project development process. The team works with you to strategize and find the best solutions specific to your requirements while regularly taking feedback throughout the process.
Important is that the company offers complete support after deployment.
The most interesting projects in their portfolio are:
  • Cross-platform medical app for recordings
  • Remote file transfer application
  • Franchise management system
4. Selleo
This Polish company delivers great digital products and builds such a culture that people want to belong.
Selleo focuses on a self-driven growth towards ingenious mastery and knowledge-sharing culture combined with a participative approach to decision making and empowerment.
Since 2005 the company has designed and engineered over 100 web and mobile software projects. Through the years they have gathered a broad spectrum of industry expertise with specialization in the development of custom business management tools, digital dashboards, e-learning or e-commerce solutions.
5. Merix Studio
Merix Studio is a ReactJS company with headquarters in Germany, United Kingdom, Poland and United States. Just look at their website – a true work of art. They value trust, atmosphere, partnership, creativity and passion for growth.
The cases they are mostly proud of are:
  • Moneyfarm – digital wealth management application
  • Sendinblue – all-in-one marketing platform
  • Selfmade energy – Europe’s first solar price comparison portal
  • Logo Creator
What awaits world’s IT companies in 2021?
Despite the decrease in volumes in the first half of 2020 because of the pandemic crisis, the IT market continues to expand actively. Experts expect further growth in the industry, both in terms of earnings and the number of specialists. According to Gartner forecasts, the demand for IT development will grow by 4% worldwide, and the main trends in IT development in 2021 will be:
- Remote collaboration will increase, and businesses will move online more actively.
- Existing IT companies will continue to create new jobs and strengthen their position in the global market.
- The largest IT players in the world will increase their integration with specialized universities, as well as strengthen their own training schools.
- The demand for new technologies and solutions will grow. Expertise of engineering talents will play an important role, in which the companies from the list above succeeds.
