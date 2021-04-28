Traveling from Israel to the UAE? Here's where you should stay

HOTEL OVERVIEW

Priding itself on offering guests innovative experiences, the Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates is the perfect destination for leisure and business guests to the bustling city of Dubai. With its ideal location in the heart of the city, a short distance away from both the beach and Downtown Dubai, and with a connection to the award-winning Mall of the Emirates, the hotel offers convenience to the world-class shopping, dining and entertainment that’s just a stone’s throw away.

Boasting some of the most unique and stylish rooms in the region, the pinnacle of the 392 rooms and suites are the twenty stunning Aspen Chalets marrying sand and snow, offering views of the Arabian Gulf on one side and the snowy slopes of Ski Dubai on the other. Home to four spectacular culinary concepts offering a diverse range food and beverage options, while an outdoor infinity pool, tennis court, and SensAsia Stories Spa offer relaxation at your fingertips.

Fast Facts About the Hotel

Name: Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates

Location: Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates is centrally located on Sheikh Zayed Road in the Al Barsha district and directly connected to the award-winning Mall of the Emirates. The Mall of the Emirates Metro station is only a short 5-minute walk from the hotel and conveniently connects leisure and business travelers to Downtown Dubai, Dubai World Trade Center and Dubai Marina. The Palm Jumeirah and various beaches in the Jumeirah district can easily be reached with a short taxi ride.

Opening Date: April, 2006

Renovation Complete: November, 2016

Number of rooms and suites: 392 rooms, suites and chalets

Number of dining and entertainment concepts: Olea Levantine Restaurant Salero Tapas & Bodega Noir Cocktail Bar & Lounge Mosaic Chill Pool Bar Vox@Kempinski

ROOMS & SUITES

Guest accommodation includes the 20 awe-inspiring Aspen Chalets which look directly out at the incredible snowy slopes of Ski Dubai as well as over 350 luxurious rooms and suites.

With an exclusive entrance for Chalet guests and their very own butler service, the unique Aspen Chalets overlooking Ski Dubai are a defining characteristic of Kempinski Mall of the Emirates setting it worlds apart from other five-star hotels in the city.

The Chalets boast cosy, dark wood furnishings complemented by grey stone walls and furry rugs, pillows and soft throws. Guests are transported to a scene straight from Colorado’s Rocky Mountains, enjoying all the comfort and delights of a ski holiday without leaving the blissful Dubai sunshine. Chic, warm and alluring, the Chalets are truly the epitome of laid-back luxury.



Photo credit : Kempinski Mall of the Emirates Hotel, dubai



Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates also has the beautiful Pool Chalets to choose from. Inspired by the luxuries of coastal living, the Aspen Pool Chalet offers direct access to the two outdoor infinity pools. As well as comfortable king beds, this chalet boasts a separate living room, bedroom, spacious bathroom with Hermes amenities and tropical summer-inspired delicacies.

Stays at the chalets open up doors to the Executive Lounge and also the Snow Park of Ski Dubai, providing the opportunity to meet the local resident penguins.



RESTAURANTS & BARS



Embark on a culinary adventure at Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates, and experience flavours from across the globe at our restaurants and bars. For a decadent evening visit Noir, our sophisticated and exclusive cocktail bar with an equally exquisite food menu. Try indulgent, European-inspired afternoon tea or light bites at Aspen by Kempinski. For authentic and exciting dining experiences, visit Olea, our truly Levantine restaurant, or Salero Tapas & Bodega, serving delicious Spanish cuisine.





LOYALTY PROGRAMME





Kempinski is part of the Global Hotel Alliance (GHA) a one-of-a-kind loyalty programme that gives guests recognition and benefits across 35 hotel brands with 550 hotels in 76 countries, and rewards you with Local Experience awards, authentic activities that help you connect to the culture and local traditions of each destination.

The KEMPINSKI DISCOVERY Loyalty Programme consists of three levels: Gold, Platinum and Black. These levels are based on the number of nights you stay in Global Hotel Alliance hotels or the revenue spend in Kempinski Hotels. The more nights you spend with us, the more membership benefits and Local Experiences you will receive. According to your membership level, you will receive the benefits mentioned below.





LADY IN RED



The Lady in Red is an iconic Kempinski brand ambassador, and an enduring feature, of the hotels worldwide, she is instantly recognizable in her red attire. Kempinski created and launched the unique Lady in Red concept in 2009, in expression of the company’s innovative spirit as a pioneering European luxury brand, offering a truly personalized luxury guest experience.

This renowned Kempinski ambassador embodies a dedication to impeccable personal service and superb hospitality, representing the epitome of European timeless elegance. Available 24 hours a day in the lobby to assist guests with questions or information to ensure that their stay is a memorable one.

Photo credit : Kempinski Mall of the Emirates Hotel, dubai



THE HISTORY OF KEMPINSKI

The Kempinski name is proudly borne by a growing collection of 76 distinguished properties around the world. As Europe’s oldest luxury hotel group, Kempinski is committed to providing its guests with memorable journeys inspired by exquisite European flair.





Each year, an increasing number of guests come to appreciate these qualities, as Kempinski adds new and exciting destinations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia and The Americas. While this growth reflects the strength and success of the Kempinski brand, the collection will remain a limited one, where exclusivity can be nurtured, and individuality can flourish.



