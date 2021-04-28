The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Special Content

Traveling from Israel to the UAE? Here's where you should stay

By B. HORIDONKER  
APRIL 28, 2021 12:51
(photo credit: KEMPINSKI MALL OF THE EMIRATES HOTEL DUBAI)
(photo credit: KEMPINSKI MALL OF THE EMIRATES HOTEL DUBAI)
HOTEL OVERVIEW
Priding itself on offering guests innovative experiences, the Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates is the perfect destination for leisure and business guests to the bustling city of Dubai. With its ideal location in the heart of the city, a short distance away from both the beach and Downtown Dubai, and with a connection to the award-winning Mall of the Emirates, the hotel offers convenience to the world-class shopping, dining and entertainment that’s just a stone’s throw away.
Boasting some of the most unique and stylish rooms in the region, the pinnacle of the 392 rooms and suites are the twenty stunning Aspen Chalets marrying sand and snow, offering views of the Arabian Gulf on one side and the snowy slopes of Ski Dubai on the other. Home to four spectacular culinary concepts offering a diverse range food and beverage options, while an outdoor infinity pool, tennis court, and SensAsia Stories Spa offer relaxation at your fingertips.
Fast Facts About the Hotel
  • Name: Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates
  • Location: Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates is centrally located on Sheikh Zayed Road in the Al Barsha district and directly connected to the award-winning Mall of the Emirates. The Mall of the Emirates Metro station is only a short 5-minute walk from the hotel and conveniently connects leisure and business travelers to Downtown Dubai, Dubai World Trade Center and Dubai Marina. The Palm Jumeirah and various beaches in the Jumeirah district can easily be reached with a short taxi ride.
  • Opening Date: April, 2006
  • Renovation Complete: November, 2016
  • Number of rooms and suites: 392 rooms, suites and chalets
  • Number of dining and entertainment concepts: 
    • Olea Levantine Restaurant
    • Salero Tapas & Bodega
    • Noir Cocktail Bar & Lounge
    • Mosaic Chill Pool Bar Vox@Kempinski
  • Connect: 
    • Instagram: @kempinskidubai @olea-dubai @noirbardubai @salero.dxb
    • Facebook: Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates
    • Website: https://www.kempinski.com/en/dubai/mall-of-the-emirates
    • Common Hashtags: #KempinskiDubai #MallofTheEmirates #oleadubai  #noirbardubai #SaleroDubai 
ROOMS & SUITES
 
Guest accommodation includes the 20 awe-inspiring Aspen Chalets which look directly out at the incredible snowy slopes of Ski Dubai as well as over 350 luxurious rooms and suites. 
With an exclusive entrance for Chalet guests and their very own butler service, the unique Aspen Chalets overlooking Ski Dubai are a defining characteristic of Kempinski Mall of the Emirates setting it worlds apart from other five-star hotels in the city.  
The Chalets boast cosy, dark wood furnishings complemented by grey stone walls and furry rugs, pillows and soft throws.  Guests are transported to a scene straight from Colorado’s Rocky Mountains, enjoying all the comfort and delights of a ski holiday  without leaving the blissful Dubai sunshine.  Chic, warm and alluring, the Chalets are truly the epitome of laid-back luxury. 
Photo credit : Kempinski Mall of the Emirates Hotel, dubaiPhoto credit : Kempinski Mall of the Emirates Hotel, dubai
 
Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates also has the beautiful Pool Chalets to choose from. Inspired by the luxuries of coastal living, the Aspen Pool Chalet offers direct access to the two outdoor infinity pools. As well as comfortable king beds, this chalet boasts a separate living room, bedroom, spacious bathroom with Hermes amenities and tropical summer-inspired delicacies.
Stays at the chalets open up doors to the Executive Lounge and also the Snow Park of Ski Dubai, providing the opportunity to meet the local resident penguins.
RESTAURANTS & BARS

Embark on a culinary adventure at Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates, and experience flavours from across the globe at our restaurants and bars. For a decadent evening visit Noir, our sophisticated and exclusive cocktail bar with an equally exquisite food menu. Try indulgent, European-inspired afternoon tea or light bites at Aspen by Kempinski. For authentic and exciting dining experiences, visit Olea, our truly Levantine restaurant, or Salero Tapas & Bodega, serving delicious Spanish cuisine.

LOYALTY PROGRAMME

Kempinski is part of the Global Hotel Alliance (GHA) a one-of-a-kind loyalty programme that gives guests recognition and benefits across 35 hotel brands with 550 hotels in 76 countries, and rewards you with Local Experience awards, authentic activities that help you connect to the culture and local traditions of each destination.
The KEMPINSKI DISCOVERY Loyalty Programme consists of three levels: Gold, Platinum and Black. These levels are based on the number of nights you stay in Global Hotel Alliance hotels or the revenue spend in Kempinski Hotels. The more nights you spend with us, the more membership benefits and Local Experiences you will receive. According to your membership level, you will receive the benefits mentioned below.

LADY IN RED
The Lady in Red is an iconic Kempinski brand ambassador, and an enduring feature, of the hotels worldwide, she is instantly recognizable in her red attire. Kempinski created and launched the unique Lady in Red concept in 2009, in expression of the company’s innovative spirit as a pioneering European luxury brand, offering a truly personalized luxury guest experience.
This renowned Kempinski ambassador embodies a dedication to impeccable personal service and superb hospitality, representing the epitome of European timeless elegance. Available 24 hours a day in the lobby to assist guests with questions or information to ensure that their stay is a memorable one.
Photo credit : Kempinski Mall of the Emirates Hotel, dubaiPhoto credit : Kempinski Mall of the Emirates Hotel, dubai
 
THE HISTORY OF KEMPINSKI 
The Kempinski name is proudly borne by a growing collection of 76 distinguished properties around the world. As Europe’s oldest luxury hotel group, Kempinski is committed to providing its guests with memorable journeys inspired by exquisite European flair. 

Each year, an increasing number of guests come to appreciate these qualities, as Kempinski adds new and exciting destinations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia and The Americas. While this growth reflects the strength and success of the Kempinski brand, the collection will remain a limited one, where exclusivity can be nurtured, and individuality can flourish.

The brand incorporates European heritage, putting Kempinski in a unique position to satisfy the expectations of the stylish and discerning traveller. It’s not just to simply provide a hotel bed and a meal, at Kempinski it’s all about bringing a story to life.
Since 1897, employees of the brand have been a part of creating history around the world. From historic buildings to the most avant-garde of modern architecture, the properties are the setting for some of life’s greatest moments. Kempinski has been the home of historic meetings between world leaders and celebrities taking sanctuary in the world of privacy, and has delivered incredible memories for guests on a ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ journey. Kempinski is wholeheartedly committed to providing perfection for its guests at every moment and in every way; touches as simple as the note left on the pillow at night, which thoughtfully lets guests know the weather forecast the next day, so they know how to dress appropriately in the morning. At Kempinski, each employee is personally responsible for creating rich and meaningful experiences for its guests.

For more information: Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates

Sheikh Zayed Road, PO Box 120679, United Arab Emirates

Reservations.malloftheemirates@kempinski.com

+971 4 341 0000



Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel is not an apartheid state - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Recognition of the Armenian Genocide was long-awaited

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Netanyahu's dream of right-wing government may not happen - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Gerald Steinberg

German ‘cultural leaders’ and the anti-anti boycott campaign - comment

 By GERALD STEINBERG

My Word: Justice for Sarah Halimi and justice for all

 By LIAT COLLINS

Most Read

1

Syrian missile lands near Dimona nuclear reactor, interception fails

Missile fire is seen from Damascus, Syria May 10, 2018.
2

Iran media celebrates 'explosion' at 'sensitive Israel missile factory'

An Israeli MRSAM missile during a test in 2020
3

Netanyahu gives up on forming a government

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a memorial ceremony for Joseph Trumpeldor in Tel-Hai, northern Israel, February 23, 2021
4

New coronavirus variant could be resistant to antibodies - research

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (greenish brown) heavily infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (pink), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample. Image captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Ma
5

Jerusalem escalation could be how Israel's next war starts - analysis

Israeli police officers clash with arabs in East Jerusalem on April 23, 2021

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by