The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Special Content

UK Aliyah Expo goes digital on June 20

Jewish Agency for Israel hosts online Expo for UK, South African, and Australian Communities

By ALAN ROSENBAUM  
JUNE 9, 2021 19:13
Olim arriving in Israel (photo credit: DAVID SALEM-ZOOG PRODUCTIONS)
Olim arriving in Israel
(photo credit: DAVID SALEM-ZOOG PRODUCTIONS)
 
On Sunday, June 20, the Jewish Agency for Israel will help turn the aliyah dreams of prospective olim from the United Kingdom, South Africa, and Australia into reality at Aliyah Online Expo 2021, an online information extravaganza that begins at 10 AM in the UK, 11 AM in South Africa, 12 PM in Israel, Australia: 5 PM in Perth and 7 PM in Sydney and Melbourne. 
Throughout the six-hour Expo, experts will present a wide variety of interactive Zoom sessions on subjects such as employment in Israel, taxes, the Israeli health system, education, places to live, and more. Online participants will also have the opportunity to schedule ten-minute, one-on-one Zoom meetings with experts during the event at the Expo’s digital ‘booths.’
“The Expo is an opportunity to get a taste of how life in Israel can look like and what opportunities participants can have by moving to Israel,” says Emil Jezowski, head of Aliyah Encouragement in the UK. Jezowski added that aliyah specialists will provide a wide range of information, ranging from educational opportunities and questions regarding IDF service for youth, to practical issues for pensioners and retirees considering aliyah. “Israel provides huge opportunities for young entrepreneurs and others to study high-tech,” Jezowski notes, “and we know of many pensioners coming from the UK, who close their lives there and join their children and grandchildren who are already established in Israel.”
Click here to register>>
Jezowski explains that in previous years, the Aliyah Expos in the UK and South Africa have been physical, face-to-face events that attracted thousands of attendees. The Jewish Agency is expecting a similar turnout for the online event. “The goal of the event is to give much info as possible to olim candidates and people thinking about aliyah,” he says. Jezowski notes that the rise of antisemitism, including protests and violence on the streets, is an incentive for some to make aliyah. In addition, the successful Israeli response to the COVID pandemic, including a rapid rollout of the vaccine, and the overall efficiency of its health system, is also attractive to many prospective olim. 
( Photo credit: credit: Tal Shahar ) Irit Barash, Executive Director of the Jewish Agency in the UK, and Head of Delegation to the UK and Western Europe( Photo credit: credit: Tal Shahar ) Irit Barash, Executive Director of the Jewish Agency in the UK, and Head of Delegation to the UK and Western Europe
Irit Barash, Executive Director of the Jewish Agency in the UK, and Head of Delegation to the UK and Western Europe, says, “Today when we are witnessing a significant increase in immigration to Israel from all over the world, it is important for The Jewish Agency to increase exposure and understanding about Israel in all of its aspects at the Aliyah Expo. The fair will present information on the employment system in Israel, tax issues, language learning options, educational possibilities, and more – all with the intent of encouraging those who apply for aliyah and enabling their smooth integration as full-fledged Israelis. Antisemitism is not a new phenomenon in the UK, but we are very concerned about the increase in its level of expression, both on social networks and on the street. It is important for us at the Jewish Agency to provide those interested with the best information about all the options open to them in Israel.”
Click here to register>>

Liat Amar Arran, Jewish Agency representative in South Africa and Israel Center director, adds, “The Aliyah Expo is our opportunity to gather all of the information in one place for potential olim. It presents the opportunity to discuss different subjects that need to be taken into account and supply professional and personal answers from experts in different fields. There is no question that an actual face-to-face meeting is preferable. Nevertheless, it is amazing that we have the ability to bring everyone together virtually. Don’t miss it!”
Aliyah Expo 2021 will be held on Sunday, June 20, and begins at 10 AM in the UK, 11 AM in South Africa, 12 PM in Israel, 5 PM in Perth, and 7 PM in Sydney and Melbourne. 
For more information: Aliyah Online Expo 2021
This article was written in cooperation with The Jewish Agency for Israel. 
 
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Likud's statements a new low, show need for new gov't - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Bennett-Lapid have to face Biden as China’s tentacles grow in Israel

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Preventing the polarization process

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Netanyahu's incitement is an invitation to murder - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Is a bogus Iran deal upstaging the Abraham Accords? - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Lapid tells Rivlin: I have succeeded in forming coalition with Bennett

Naftali Bennett, Yair Lapid and Mansour Abbas are seen signing a coalition deal.
2

Isaac Herzog elected 11th President of the State of Israel by wide margin

President-elect Isaac Herzog and his wife Michal with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
3

Netanyahu amid incitement concerns: Don't be afraid to stick it to them

PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu – his people skills are not normal.
4

Disaster for Iran as its largest naval ship sinks

Smoke rises from Iran navy’s largest ship in Jask port in the Gulf, Iran, June 2, 2021.
5

New government to be sworn in on Wednesday

The Bennett-Lapid moment.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by