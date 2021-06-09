UK Aliyah Expo goes digital on June 20

On Sunday, June 20, the Jewish Agency for Israel will help turn the aliyah dreams of prospective olim from the United Kingdom, South Africa, and Australia into reality at Aliyah Online Expo 2021 , an online information extravaganza that begins at 10 AM in the UK, 11 AM in South Africa, 12 PM in Israel, Australia: 5 PM in Perth and 7 PM in Sydney and Melbourne.

Throughout the six-hour Expo, experts will present a wide variety of interactive Zoom sessions on subjects such as employment in Israel, taxes, the Israeli health system, education, places to live, and more. Online participants will also have the opportunity to schedule ten-minute, one-on-one Zoom meetings with experts during the event at the Expo’s digital ‘booths.’

“The Expo is an opportunity to get a taste of how life in Israel can look like and what opportunities participants can have by moving to Israel,” says Emil Jezowski, head of Aliyah Encouragement in the UK. Jezowski added that aliyah specialists will provide a wide range of information, ranging from educational opportunities and questions regarding IDF service for youth, to practical issues for pensioners and retirees considering aliyah. “Israel provides huge opportunities for young entrepreneurs and others to study high-tech,” Jezowski notes, “and we know of many pensioners coming from the UK, who close their lives there and join their children and grandchildren who are already established in Israel.” Click here to register>>



Jezowski explains that in previous years, the Aliyah Expos in the UK and South Africa have been physical, face-to-face events that attracted thousands of attendees. The Jewish Agency is expecting a similar turnout for the online event. “The goal of the event is to give much info as possible to olim candidates and people thinking about aliyah,” he says. Jezowski notes that the rise of antisemitism, including protests and violence on the streets, is an incentive for some to make aliyah. In addition, the successful Israeli response to the COVID pandemic, including a rapid rollout of the vaccine, and the overall efficiency of its health system, is also attractive to many prospective olim. ( Photo credit: credit: Tal Shahar ) Irit Barash, Executive Director of the Jewish Agency in the UK, and Head of Delegation to the UK and Western Europe



Irit Barash, Executive Director of the Jewish Agency in the UK, and Head of Delegation to the UK and Western Europe, says, “Today when we are witnessing a significant increase in immigration to Israel from all over the world, it is important for The Jewish Agency to increase exposure and understanding about Israel in all of its aspects at the Aliyah Expo. The fair will present information on the employment system in Israel, tax issues, language learning options, educational possibilities, and more – all with the intent of encouraging those who apply for aliyah and enabling their smooth integration as full-fledged Israelis. Antisemitism is not a new phenomenon in the UK, but we are very concerned about the increase in its level of expression, both on social networks and on the street. It is important for us at the Jewish Agency to provide those interested with the best information about all the options open to them in Israel.” Click here to register>>



Liat Amar Arran, Jewish Agency representative in South Africa and Israel Center director, adds, “The Aliyah Expo is our opportunity to gather all of the information in one place for potential olim. It presents the opportunity to discuss different subjects that need to be taken into account and supply professional and personal answers from experts in different fields. There is no question that an actual face-to-face meeting is preferable. Nevertheless, it is amazing that we have the ability to bring everyone together virtually. Don’t miss it!”

Aliyah Expo 2021 will be held on Sunday, June 20, and begins at 10 AM in the UK, 11 AM in South Africa, 12 PM in Israel, 5 PM in Perth, and 7 PM in Sydney and Melbourne. For more information: Aliyah Online Expo 2021

This article was written in cooperation with The Jewish Agency for Israel.