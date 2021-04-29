The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Unique And Heartwarming Ways To Make Your Loved Ones Feel Special

By LEO GIOSUÈ  
APRIL 29, 2021 09:12
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Every relationship needs maintenance and effort to be successful in the short and long term. While it isn’t advisable to rush or push a connection, you need to make your partner feel closer to you. Little acts like buying a bouquet and having a flower delivery service take it to them can show you love them. 
However, you need to do more. Your relationship will only thrive if you keep strengthening it. This article highlights some unique and heart-warming ways that’ll make your loved one feel special.

1.Understand Their Love Language
Dr. Gary Chapman says there are five types of love languages you can use to understand and express love. They include receiving gifts, physical touch, quality time, acts of service, and affirmation words. 
Everyone has a unique way of communicating in a relationship. They may use a specific love language to show what they desire or respond to what you do to them. Therefore, try to figure out your partner’s love language and how you can support each other. Understanding their love language will also help you do things that make them happy. 

2.Make Eye Contact
Keeping eye contact can show many things. It may show the passion and gratitude that you have for your loved one or tell them if you’re struggling to stay in the relationship. When you show through your eyes that you’re grateful for having your partner, they’ll feel it. It’s like a vibe that conveys the quality of love you have for them. 
Some studies also indicate that eye contact can create its own unique intimacy. Eye connection can trigger your partner’s state of mind and make them long for you. Checking out your partner through a glance also creates anticipation for your needs and thoughts and helps to keep an open dialogue about them. 

3.Don’t Ignore Small Acts Of Kindness
Small acts of kindness can tell your partner how much you care about them. It may be buying them lunch or stopping by the mall to pick up some items on their behalf. These little non-verbal actions show that you’re deeply interested in the relationship and seeking ways to make your partner’s life better. 
Examples of other small gestures include calling them to remind them of an appointment or picking up dinner for them as you head home after work.
4.Set Aside Some Time For Them
You should set aside some time to appreciate your loved one. This may include meeting with them regularly or going out with them for a date. If you’re in a long-distance relationship, setting a reminder to call your beloved every day may show them that you care. 
You don’t only need to show your lover that you care when things are good, but also when things go south. You can manifest this by being patient with them when they’re going through a hard time. That way, they’ll know that they’re valuable in your life. 
It’s very upsetting when somebody you love is too busy to see you. It may make you feel rejected and underappreciated. You should always avoid making your loved one feel that way because it may make them lose trust in you. 

5.Listen 
Sometimes when someone you love is in trouble, you just need to lend them a listening ear. By being there for your beloved, you may help them feel better. If you’re far from your loved one, you can call and inform them that you’re ready to listen to whatever they want to say. Also, try to visit them at least once. 
Conclusion

Relationships are like lawns. They need to be tended and maintained to be in perfect shape. These ways can help you strengthen your bond and make your loved one feel special. 
