Unleashing global innovators: Reichman University's international entrepreneurship degree

In the heart of Israel's startup ecosystem, Reichman University is revolutionizing entrepreneurship education with its cutting-edge International Double Major Entrepreneurship Degree. This innovative degree combines rigorous academics with hands-on experience, preparing students to thrive in the fast-paced world of global business and technology.

The degree offers a unique blend of entrepreneurship studies paired with either business administration, computer science, or economics and data science. Students benefit from a curriculum designed to balance theoretical knowledge with practical skills, taught by a distinguished faculty of academics and industry professionals. (credit: OREN SHALEV)

What sets this program apart is its emphasis on experiential learning. Through case studies, simulations, and real-world projects, students apply their knowledge in practical settings. The university's vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem, including the renowned Zell Entrepreneurship Program, provides mentorship, funding opportunities, and networking events that help turn innovative ideas into successful startups.

Alumni success stories highlight the degree's impact. Noah Marks, a recent Entrepreneurship and Business Administration graduate, describes it as "a defining and pivotal moment" in his career development. Romi Oppenheim credits the degree with opening her eyes to the dynamic world of entrepreneurship and securing her first job in Venture Capital right after graduation.

(credit: Sharon Zahavi)

Spencer Miller, an alumnus of the Entrepreneurship and Computer Science degree, emphasizes the value of practical experience: "The hands-on experience that I gained from working on the capstone project has had a huge impact on my career and I'm sure over time, I will continue to draw on insights and lessons learned throughout the degree."

The international nature of the degree creates a diverse, multicultural learning environment, enriching the educational experience with global perspectives. Strong industry connections offer students invaluable internship opportunities and insights into various sectors.

(credit: Sharon Zahavi)

Located in Herzliya, a hub of technological innovation, Reichman University provides students with a supportive campus life and easy access to Israel's thriving startup scene. The university's comprehensive support services ensure a smooth transition for international students, while its prestigious alumni network offers ongoing mentorship and collaboration opportunities.

As Ben Levy, an alumnus and successful startup founder, puts it, "The Entrepreneurship school opened many doors for me and equipped me with practical knowledge in building a startup." He credits the degree's resources, including the entrepreneurship club and network of mentors, with helping him build a product that solves real customer problems and develop a business model around it.

For aspiring entrepreneurs and innovators looking to make their mark on the global stage, Reichman University's International Entrepreneurship Degree offers a transformative educational experience that prepares students not just for jobs, but for shaping the future of business and technology.

For more info >

This article was written in cooperation with Reichman University