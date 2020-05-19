USB Duplicators Make the Home Office a Little More Productive

Today, more than ever, people are working from the home office. Working at home, in a comfortable environment is rewarding and productive. However; sometimes the home office does not have the computer equipment needed to perform certain jobs. With social distancing as the new normal, many are finding the need to purchase computer hardware to keep their job priorities on target. Here is a small, fast and competitively priced USB flash drive duplicator for making digital copies in the home office.

Let us consider two scenarios where home office USB duplication is required, from these examples you may extrapolate reasons your company may need one. For example, an IT manager needs to roll out restore installation software for a group of remote users. The IT manager knows the download size is either too large for the recipients or, it's important the recipients have a copy on-hand for future use. A mini USB duplicator would be ideal for this IT manager. A second example would be a marketing manager who needs to data load flash drives with product material for a conference coming up. The marketing manager understands a physical master is the best way to share the product information at the user conference. The mini USB flash duplicator is perfectly suited for this application.

Nexcopy USB Duplicator mini, Photo Credit: NEXCOPY INC ©

The mini-sized USB flash drive duplicator by Nexcopy is a great solution for this exact problem. The unit pictured below is 6" long and 4" wide. So it will fit into any briefcase (if those are used anymore) and light as a book.

The USB duplicator allocates one socket for the master device and four sockets for the target devices. The duplicator is a binary copier and will copy any file format or file system connected to it. The duplicator is powered through a USB cable and is ideal for any sized USB flash drive. This duplicator solution will make a copy of a bootable USB drive, which is a common question for many IT professionals.

With a duplicator like this, making copies in the home office is very quick and very easy. The duplicator works from the push of a single button. The mini duplicator may be configured to perform a binary copy or a binary copy and compare it. The copy and compare function give the user peace of mind that each copy is exactly the same as the master.

Consider the following bullet points for this min USB duplicator system:

Asynchronous copy mode, all the time

Binary copier will copy any format; FAT, FAT32, exFAT, NTFS, HFS, Ext2,3,4, Proprietary

Binary CRC verification algorithm

Quick Erase and Full Erase for disk sanitization

Four language modes in the LCD menu

USB speed benchmark utility

Firmware upgradeable

So how much will this mini USB duplicator benefit a home office employee? The easiest way to determine this is asking ourselves how much time the duplicator will save. This mini system, called the Nexcopy USB104SA will copy one GB of data to each device in about one minute. That is ultra-fast. So if the IT manager or software engineer had to data load a 12 GB data set, it would take about twelve minutes to make four copies. Compare that speed to a computer and it's about the same, but when performing the same function with four flash drives, it's much longer on a computer. In addition, the computer doesn't provide a binary copy function, so that method is less accurate and could never copy a bootable master.

There are a couple of features listed above one may not be familiar with, so let's review. The quick erase or full erase is a scrub method to remove all data from the USB flash drive. This is a nice feature to guarantee data is removed from the USB with no chance of the data being recovered. Formatting a drive doesn't remove data, but erase will. The quick erase will scrub certain portions of the drive so some data could remain, but most likely corrupted and unable to recover. The full erase function will randomly write binary zero and one data to the entire memory of the flash drive. By doing this random write sequence, it would be impossible for even the most sophisticated forensics recovery software to restore data from the device.

The four language modes include English, Spanish, Portuguese and Simplified Chinese.

The USB benchmark speed is a great tool to figure out the quality of media one is using. This is particularly important when dealing with promotional quality media, as promo memory is very unstable. The easiest way to determine the quality of memory is looking at the write speed. With the benchmark utility, one can test the read and write speed of a drive. The USB duplicator will write about 20MBs of random data to determine the average read and write speed. If the USB memory has a write speed of 4MB/second or lower, it's not good quality. If the write speed is above 8MB/second for USB 2.0 media and above 20MB/second write speed for USB 3.0 media, it is of better quality memory.

The CRC verification method is a Cyclical Redundancy Check verification method and is most reliable for NAND memory. Probably best to search for CRC verification for a complete understanding of this protocol.

The USB duplicator made by Nexcopy is a backward compatible product and will copy to USB 1.0, USB 2.0, and USB 3.0 flash drives. The duplicator will write to the device as fast as it will allow. The best write times will result from the operator using USB 3.0 media.

