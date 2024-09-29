Version Bravo: Bridging Israel and US Innovation in the Wake of October 7

Reichman University, in partnership with the Atalef Foundation, the American Friends of Israel Navy SEALs (AFINS), and the University of Southern California’s Marshall School of Business, launched the Version Bravo accelerator three years ago. The initiative supports veterans of Israel’s Navy SEALs (Shayetet 13) and former U.S. Navy SEALs in transitioning to civilian life by helping them launch their own startups. The program leverages the unique work ethic, leadership skills, and entrepreneurial spirit of these elite military personnel, fostering a peer community of special forces veterans who are turning into entrepreneurs.

The accelerator emerged from a collaborative effort involving Prof. Boaz Ganor, President of Reichman University, Jonathan Davis, VP of Reichman University, Eric Zoller, AFINS Board Chair and Yotam Dagan, former Shayetet-13 commander, world-renowned trauma psychologist and entrepreneur sought ways to help elite veterans, particularly those facing post-traumatic stress, by focusing their skills and energies on constructive business ventures. The program is academically guided by Dr. Gali Einav from Reichman University, in partnership with Prof. Thomas Knapp of the University of Southern California. Their aim is to provide a structured, entrepreneurial path for these veterans to channel their passion and resilience into successful startups.

In the aftermath of the October 7 attacks, the initiative is showcasing resilience and innovation in the face of adversity. The program, which took place in Israel in March and the US in May, was marked by poignant moments and innovations. During the Israel leg, participants visited Kibbutz Be'eri and the Nova memorial site, sites of immense tragedy during the October 7 attacks. Two cohort participants, who were first responders at Be'eri, shared their harrowing experiences with the group.

One of the Israeli companies, SkySapience, exemplifies how tragedy can spur innovation. Their tethered drone technology, initiated in response to the October 7 attacks, addresses the vulnerability of drones on Israel's southern border - a critical security concern highlighted by recent events.

The US leg of the program featured successful showcases and fundraising events in Los Angeles. Cohort participants recounted their experiences from the October 7 battles and subsequent operations in Gaza, bridging the geographical gap and bringing the reality of the conflict to American audiences.

Nuri Golan, Version Bravo's Global Director, embodies the program's spirit of sacrifice and commitment. An American-Israeli, Golan left his family in the US, including a two-month-old baby, to join his friends fighting in Gaza when the subsequent war after October 7 broke out.

The cohort's diversity is striking. Yahav Regev of SkySapience, who participated in the Be'eri battle, stands alongside Darrin Isham, whose Alaska Adventure project helps veterans overcome PTSD through week-long excursions in Alaska. JD Stevens' Advanced Weapons System is developing intelligent weapons to improve first shot accuracy and eliminate friendly fire incidents, a tragically relevant innovation given recent events in Gaza.

Amir Shpilman, a classically trained composer, and visual media artist as well as a Navy SEAL, and represents the program's eclectic nature, has established Crowds, which developed a revolutionary tool which transforms audiences into engaged communities through the use of their mobile devices. Meanwhile, Dror Maor's Minded Dive uses methodologies inspired by Israel's elite Shayetet 13 to help Israeli children with PTSD, ADHD and autism in pool-based therapies.

The program also emphasized supporting local businesses affected by the conflict. A dinner at Meshek Dubkin, whose owners have their own October 7 story, was a gesture of solidarity with those rebuilding in the wake of the attacks.

Version Bravo, funded entirely by private donations, stands as a testament to the enduring strength of Israeli-American cooperation, particularly in times of crisis. By bringing together diverse innovators from both nations, the program not only fosters technological advancement but also builds bridges of understanding and support. When the war broke out on October 7th, and various items of crucial combat gear were urgently needed, US SEALs from Version Bravo's cohort #2 immediately took on the challenge of checking the gear on the US side, helping ship it to Israel for their Israeli brothers in arms to use. This bond, created at Version Bravo, has materialized in the ultimate contest of war, demonstrating the practical and immediate impact of the program's international collaboration.

As Israel continues to grapple with the aftermath of October 7, initiatives like Version Bravo offer a glimpse of hope - showcasing how shared challenges can lead to collaborative solutions and stronger international bonds.

This article was written in cooperation with Reichman University