Visual artist Dangiuz offers us a glimpse into a dystopian future

The vision of the future has always been intertwined with art.

By LEO GIOSUÈ  
OCTOBER 21, 2020 10:52
(photo credit: DANGIUZ)
(photo credit: DANGIUZ)
The vision of the future has always been intertwined with art. There have been countless depictions of our future from the eyes of artists over the years. Technology has spearheaded man’s imaginative expedition into the future. Amongst top sci-fi creators today, few have as vivid a vision of the future as Italian-born visual artist Leopoldo D’Angelo.
Dangiuz, as he is known, creates strikingly realistic futuristic graphics depicting the world as he imagines it in the future. His work features sharp, stunning cityscapes and beautiful characters representative of a world ahead of time. There are humanoid forms, robots, cyborgs, and even dystopian machinery. So, too, endless advertising boards and corporate images. There is always a message within the work; beyond the 3D graphics lies thought-provoking commentary about the domination of corporations and the increasingly oppressive dynamics of technology.
Dangiuz was born in Turin in 1995. By the time he was graduating from Bodoni-Paravia High School, he had already begun working on his art. He gradually emerged as a notable graphics designer with the growing popularity of his visuals, shared through his social media channels. Dangiuz is fascinated by technology, dystopia, and neon lights. All three elements shine through in his art, which has been described as bearing a strong Cyberpunk influence. But his inspiration stems from popular science fiction classics like 1984 by George Orwell, and from films and television shows such as Ghost in the Shell, Blade Runner, and more recently, Altered Carbon.
In trying to answer how the world will look in 50 years, science fiction has always played an important role. The Museum of Science and Industry in Chicago was one of the first to bring together scientists, business leaders, and science fiction writers to dialogue about the possibilities of the future. Beyond repositioning the Museum as a “futurist and provocateur,” according to President and CEO David Mosena, the goal was to present more work featuring plausible futurescapes and depictions of how human beings might live in the future.
Dangiuz portrays such futurescapes and depictions in all his work. The artist believes that technology will be the most significant agent of change in the years to come. We are already technology slaves. For its ability to use us as much as we use it, he foresees a future where advanced technology overcomes us. The way technology can affect our thoughts and lives is thrilling. Because it means it has the power to change all future generations.
Despite this, according to Dangiuz, the artist will remain essential and at the core of sci-fi. Even though the world has changed in the past and continues to transform even now, art is art, and it cannot be killed. It will change shape, movements, and evolve; the artist’s role may also change as we discover new art forms. But the artist will always be needed.
Dangiuz has been featured in the Maxon Galleries, a big player in 3D arts, and several prominent magazines. He has also produced 2 CG movies, both of which are in pre-production. He continues to pose essential questions with his art online and to share his unique vision of the future.
 


