Vivian Carolina Sanchez on Her ‘Nobel Hidden Hills Project’

The concept of minimalism is weaving its way through every industry, and the misconceptions around it are growing wilder. The popular belief is that minimalism entails denying yourself some of life’s luxuries. Vivian Carolina Sanchez is debunking this notion by combining minimalism and elegance in her latest ‘Nobel Hidden Hills Project.’

Vivian Carolina Sanchez is a woman of many hats. She graduated as a civil engineer but always held a deep-seated interest in arts and design projects. Vivian worked as a structural designer in Venezuela and took up other projects such as cost control and project management. She is today the founder, CEO, and lighting designer of ‘The Lighting Studio,’ a passion project that she has turned into a successful business.

Sanchez got into lighting design when she met her husband. She then learned everything about the lighting business. This experience led her and her husband to relocate to Miami, where she acquired a new perspective on lighting designs. The Lighting Studio soon emerged as a global provider in lighting design projects, especially architectural lighting. Vivian also integrates decorative pieces in her work.

Her latest project, the Nobel in Hidden Hills CA, is a marvel that marks a new dawn for her business. Vivian’s focus in this project was a subtle elegance to complement the architecture designs. As the project already involves expressive designs, Vivian took a minimalistic approach, fitting like a glove. According to her, minimalist lighting doesn’t mean the space needs to be dull and uninteresting; it is about hitting the right spots using the architectural design to your advantage.

Through her company, Vivian offers homeowners a wholesome experience, helping them understand the importance of having the proper lighting in their homes. Her clients appreciate the complete design services provided by The Light Studio on their lighting projects. It is one thing to select the best lightings for your project; it is entirely another to fit them in the right spots exquisitely.

Vivian’s objective behind the 12000 sq. ft. modern barn house was to achieve a lighting design that doesn’t outshine the genius in the house design but makes everything shine and fit together better. Given the quality of materials and the modern design, a minimalist approach might not have been the first choice for most. Still, her years of experience have taught Vivian how to identify the lighting design that will fit into any room perfectly. Combining the elegance of the overall aesthetic with stellar lighting has made this project one of Vivian’s favorites.

Vivian Carolina Sanchez is today a powerhouse in the lighting industry, and her desire to keep learning keeps her alert and ahead. Innovation in a digital world is inevitable, and while you should be adaptable, Vivian insists on the importance of being unique as well. She approaches every new project as an opportunity to learn and shine.