Want a Breast Lift? Dr. Algie Labrasca Explains What You Should Know

By PAUL LITMAN  
APRIL 21, 2021 11:33
(photo credit: DR. ALGIE LABRASCA)
For many women, breasts are integral parts of their body. Aside from their role in feeding babies, they are known as symbols of beauty and femininity. Globally, millions of women go the extra mile to ensure their breasts remain firmly supported and have a full, well-rounded shape. This has led to the rapid increase in the demand for breast lifting surgery, making it the most familiar breast enlargement procedure. 
Dr. Algie LaBrasca, an experienced plastic surgery and aesthetics surgeon, describes breast lifting as a simple cosmetic procedure performed to remove the extra skin, fat and tissue and lift the breast back to its natural position on the chest wall. Also known as mastopexy, breast lifting is mainly done in conjunction with breast reductions to ensure the patients’ breasts are appropriately supported.
It’s not just the elderly who experience drooping breasts. Young women, especially those who are breastfeeding or have lost a considerable amount of weight, also experience drooping breasts. 
Before conducting the procedure, the doctor must ensure that patients do not have any underlying medical conditions that would put their lives at risk during surgery. This means the patient has to undergo various physical and laboratory examinations, including a mammogram. Smokers are advised to quit or suspend their smoking at least two months before the surgery date. The surgeon will weigh the patient to determine the amount of anesthetic needed to keep her unconscious and comfortable throughout the procedure. Proper making of the nipples is done before the incision process can begin.  
The breast lifting procedure is conducted through a series of incisions and surgical operations depending on what’s best for the patient's beasts lift type. The patient has to be placed under anesthesia administered in line with the patient's weight and the anticipated duration of the surgery. The surgeon makes an anchor shape cut for a full breast lift with a circular incision on the dark part surrounding the nipple. This incision allows the surgeon to access and remove the extra fat, skin, and tissues and lift the breast or reduce the areola size. To complete the breast lift process, the surgeon sutures the incisions, ensuring the remaining skin on the breast area stays firm. Bandages are placed on the incisions to quicken the healing process. In some instances, the surgeon may have to put temporary tubes under the bandage to collect the excess fluids or blood from the incision. 
In the recovery phase, the patients are advised to put on a special bra for a couple of days, depending on how fast the wound heals. The doctor will also prescribe painkillers to relieve the patient’s pain, especially after recovering from the anesthesia. Some of the common side effects that a patient may experience include severe reactions to the anesthesia, the possibility of developing an infection, excessive bleeding, blood clots, skin discoloration around the affected region, pain, swelling, bruising and partial loss of nipple sensation. 
On his website, Labrasca shares more on breast lifting and offers other plastic surgery consultancy services. 
