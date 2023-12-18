Welcome to Mevo Modi’im - country living just five minutes from the city

The village of Mevo Modi’im, a charming, picturesque moshav nestled in the Ben Shemen Forest near Highway 443, has been a haven of tranquility since its founding in the 1970s by olim from the United States. The calming environment of trees and greenery is ideal for those seeking a life close to nature, without sacrificing the creature comforts of 21st-century living.

Mevo Modi’im HaChadasha combines the best of both worlds – a small-town, country atmosphere just five minutes from the city of Modi’in. In addition to its proximity to Modi’in, Mevo Modi’im is just a 35-minute drive to Jerusalem and a short, 30-minute jaunt to Tel Aviv.

Today, Tazpit Real Estate Group, one of Israel’s premiere developers of residential and commercial properties, is building Tazpit Mevo Modi’im HaChadasha, a project featuring fifty-two spacious modern townhomes, penthouse apartments, and garden apartments.

Arik Gilad, head of Tazpit, says that in light of Israel’s rapid population growth, most housing projects being developed are multiple-story, high-rise apartment buildings. “Today, projects such as this in central Israel, with detached, ground-floor homes, are uncommon, and there will not be many more like this in the future. Mevo Modi’im HaChadasha is the dream location for anyone who wants to live in a moshav in the center of the country.” As a moshav, Mevo Modi’im is part of the Hevel Modi’in Regional Council, rather than being part of the Modi’in municipality.

Each home will be built on an area of 700 square meters in a cluster of four units and will vary between 150 and 163 square meters in size. Five and six-room units are available. The homes are meticulously planned and designed and are built to the highest technical specifications. The garden apartments feature expansive gardens, and the rooftop apartments have spacious balconies. The image is for illustration only. (credit: 3DVISION)

In 2019, a fire destroyed much of Mevo Modi’im, and the Mevo Modi’im HaChadasha project is an integral part of the town’s revitalization. With financial assistance from the government, original residents of the town are rebuilding their homes, and private individuals have also purchased land to build their own homes. Today, Mevo Modi’im is considered one of the up-and-coming locations in central Israel. Some say that the rebirth and rebuilding of Mevo Modi’im is a model for what can be done to rebuild the settlements of the Gaza envelope.

Mevo Modi’im HaChadasha is a community that is undergoing a process of accelerated renewal and significant development – public buildings, kindergartens, a community center, sports courts, public parks, and synagogues.

Tazpit Real Estate Group, developers of Mevo Modi’im HaChadasha, is a leader in residential development, urban renewal, commerce, and logistics and has more than 7,000 housing units in the planning and building stages throughout the country.

Construction of Mevo Modi’im HaChadasha is starting now, and occupancy will begin at the end of 2025.

