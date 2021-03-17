The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Special Content

What do COVID-19, cucumbers and kindness have in common?

By MAAYAN HOFFMAN  
MARCH 17, 2021 18:25
Leket Israel volunteers gleaning in the fields (photo credit: LEKET ISRAEL)
Leket Israel volunteers gleaning in the fields
(photo credit: LEKET ISRAEL)
 
The COVID-19 pandemic ravaged the lives of citizens around the globe, making people sick, forcing businesses to shutter, and leaving the vulnerable more alone than ever.
But one organization, Leket Israel, found a silver lining.
Leket Israel, the National Food Bank, is the leading food rescue organization in Israel. And in the past year it increased its distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables from 15.5 thousand tons to 18.5 thousand tons. This success, if one can call it that, is a direct result of COVID-19.
As COVID-19 closed hotels and event halls – and even hospital cafeterias – farmers were left with excess crops. 
“We had tons of crops and nothing to do with it,” said Hezi Daniel, a farmer from Moshav Ahituv in central Israel. He and another 100 families supply around 65% of the country’s cucumbers in a “normal” year. But this year, he said, after investing the usual amount in growing their crops, there was no one to sell it to.
Fresh rescued produce by Leket Israel ( Photo Credit : Leket Israel ) Fresh rescued produce by Leket Israel ( Photo Credit : Leket Israel )
“My friends and I decided that we would want to donate the excess,” Daniel said. They reached out to Leket and volunteers came to help harvest the crop and with large trucks to haul it away. 
“They did a huge mitzvah for the people of Israel, but also for us,” Daniel said. Of course, he wanted to sell his goods. But when it was clear that would not happen this year, he understood that otherwise it would rot away. Rather, he could comfort himself with the knowledge that someone in need benefited from his work.
“Leket makes the connection between the farmers and the families,” Daniel said. They are fulfilling the mitzvahs of not leaving the weak behind, of helping those who cannot help themselves and alleviating the pain of the suffering. 
“These people at Leket are pretty wise,” he continued, “and they are very efficient.”
For perspective, even before the COVID crisis, Israel wasted an estimated 2.5 million tons of food, valued at NIS 20.3 billion, according to the Food Waste and Rescue Report published last year. This means that approximately 35% of domestic food production was lost. The report showed that approximately 1.2 million tons worth NIS 7.1 billion was rescuable. 
In 2019, Leket provided 175,000 people weekly across Israel with produce and/or cooked food. This year, amid COVID, the demand grew, and it provided close to 250,000 people with these services every week. 
Moreover, it increased its rescue and redistribution of fruit and vegetables specifically by 50%, said Leket Israel’s Founder and Chairman Joseph Gitler – a direct result of the impact of coronavirus on the farming community.
“Many farmers made the decision that if they cannot benefit financially from these crops, then why not make use of them in another way,” Gitler said. “It was a real human attitude – a chesed [kindness] attitude.”
Recently he visited one of the Leket warehouses. Gitler described a crate of potatoes, being sorted for distribution.
“People might think that because it’s ‘surplus’ that it’s poor quality,” he said. “But the truth is, Leket is providing grade A high quality produce fresh from the farms- it’s nutritious, sometimes even fresher than what they could buy in a store and I think that is pretty outstanding.”
Leket Israel pickers rescuing fresh produce ( Photo Credit : Leket Israel )Leket Israel pickers rescuing fresh produce ( Photo Credit : Leket Israel )
And he said it is even more “outstanding when you consider the challenge of keeping up with the increased demand. Before Passover, there is even greater need. But with the help of the community and our donors, I am confident Leket Israel will stand up to the task."
One of the people who benefitted this year was 80-year-old Cochava Gabbai, who lives in a small apartment in Hadera. Her husband is disabled and lives in an area nursing home. When COVID hit, she became isolated and unable to survive.
“I was born into a poor family and I have never been able to rise above that economic level,” Gabbai said in an interview for a Leket newsletter. “I’ve lived in the same house for 50 years and I take care of it as much as I can on my own. I never wanted to have to ask anyone for help."
But eventually, COVID-19 pushed her to reach out. A local nonprofit connected Gabbai to Leket, who began bringing her fresh and nutritious meals and produce.
“The food packages I receive every week from Leket Israel are very tasty. It makes me feel good to know that I’m taken care of and I’m not all alone during this challenging time,” Gabbai said.
Leket is looking for new volunteers to join its team of 15,000 helpers and financial donations to keep the operation running and growing as the world enters a second year of the coronavirus crisis.
Even as Israel resurfaces from the pandemic thanks to the vaccinations, close to a million Israelis remain out of work. Moreover, as the Food Waste and Rescue Report showed, food rescue is beneficial from economic, social and environmental perspectives. 
To learn more or to donate, please visit www.leket.org/en.
The campaign was launched and funded by the Inbar & Marius Nacht Family Foundation, in partnership with Leket Israel.
This article was written in cooperation with Leket Israel.


Tags volunteering Donations organization
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Why is the rabbinate making words non-kosher?

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Israel Elections: Yair Lapid best choice for voters on the fence - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Biden must abandon negotiating with Iran, UNHRC, UNRWA - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Israel Elections: What will determine the election results?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
IDF Maj. Gen. (ret.) Yaacov Ayish

Israel must partner with US in power competition with China - opinion

 By YAACOV AYISH

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

New Dead Sea Scroll fragments, world's oldest basket found in desert cave

Sections of the Book of the Twelve Minor Prophets scroll discovered in the Judean Desert expedition prior to their conservation.
3

'Israel will be hit by 2,000 missiles a day in future war' - IDF general

IDF gets ready for Hezbollah along the Israeli-Lebanese border
4

Stress and anxiety caused by smartphone use revealed in new TAU study

Close up of a man using mobile smart phone
5

Can artificial intelligence predict whether someone will die from COVID?

Artificial intelligence

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by