What does it take to be a locksmith?

Like any other trade, locksmithing requires certain skills and attitudes. In reality, making duplicates or repairing lock systems requires extensive training and work experience. And, of course, there is more to being a locksmith than just duplicating keys or repairing locks.

Have you ever wondered how much a locksmith makes? A Brooklyn locksmith earns up to $52,000 a year, but it can go as high as $73,000, so it’s a question worth asking. To investigate a bit more, why not take the simple personality test below to see if you’re fit for the job.

Let’s understand your potential with the following questions. Just answer yes or no.

Do you keep your workspace spick and span?

Are you willing to invest the time and money to learn?

Now, let’s see what these questions mean.

If you answered yes to this, then a locksmithing career might be an irresistible puzzle book for you! As you know, not every lock is the same. Often, one lock can be opened in a dozen ways. Hence, it is important for a locksmith to be a critical thinker. Visual-spatial intelligence is a plus, too. In relation to this, while thinking out of the box is vital, making a good call as a locksmith is just as essential. One more thing: the fastest way is not only the best. A professional locksmith will not destroy a lock without trying other options first.

A locksmith uses a variety of tools and is entrusted with hundreds of keys and Safes . That’s why it is crucial for a locksmith to have a good sense of organization. No customer would want to know that his/her key was mistakenly swapped or lost by a locksmith, right? Moreover, a locksmith also has to clean and maintain equipment to ensure that they work properly.

Many locksmiths started young. In other words, they must’ve tinkered with padlocks and other small machines or gadgets at home when they were kids. While mechanical skills and passion may be developed early, some people may gain these in their later years. Whether you are naturally gifted with tools, or you’ve had to take lessons for them, what matters is that you’re not afraid to get your hands dirty in the line of work. It also goes without saying that you should repair more things than you break!

Having skills is one thing, but enhancing them is another. A high school education, a training certificate, or an apprenticeship is required of locksmiths, depending on which state you live in. Nonetheless, every locksmith has to undergo training, especially in places that require licenses, e.g. Brooklyn. Locksmith training covers skills like

, servicing and installing locks, and copying keys,

Some states require taking an exam to obtain a license. Additionally, it’s always a good idea to learn about locksmithing trends by attending seminars. It’s also an excellent way to stay competitive in the locksmith business.

cut car keystransponder key programming, car key remote, car key programming andcommercial locks to name a few.