What does it take to be a locksmith?

Like any other trade, locksmithing requires certain skills and attitudes. In reality, making duplicates or repairing lock systems requires extensive training and work experience. And, of course, there is more to being a locksmith than just duplicating keys or repairing locks.

Have you ever wondered how much a locksmith makes? A Brooklyn locksmith earns up to $52,000 a year, but it can go as high as $73,000, so it’s a question worth asking. To investigate a bit more, why not take the simple personality test below to see if you’re fit for the job.

Mini Quiz: Can you be a locksmith?

Let’s understand your potential with the following questions. Just answer yes or no.

Do you enjoy answering puzzles?

Are you skillful in handling tools?

Are you willing to invest the time and money to learn?

Are you a person of principle?

Are you a night owl?

Would you help a stranger?

Are you a problem solver?

Are you a good communicator?

Do you keep your workspace spick and span?

Do you have a strong stomach?

Now, let’s see what these questions mean.

#1: Answering puzzles

If you answered yes to this, then a locksmithing career might be an irresistible puzzle book for you! As you know, not every lock is the same. Often, one lock can be opened in a dozen ways. Hence, it is important for a locksmith to be a critical thinker. Visual-spatial intelligence is a plus, too. In relation to this, while thinking out of the box is vital, making a good call as a locksmith is just as essential. One more thing: the fastest way is not only the best. A professional locksmith will not destroy a lock without trying other options first.

#2: Keeping spaces neat

A locksmith uses a variety of tools and is entrusted with hundreds of keys and Safes . That’s why it is crucial for a locksmith to have a good sense of organization. No customer would want to know that his/her key was mistakenly swapped or lost by a locksmith, right? Moreover, a locksmith also has to clean and maintain equipment to ensure that they work properly.

#3: Handling tools

Many locksmiths started young. In other words, they must’ve tinkered with padlocks and other small machines or gadgets at home when they were kids. While mechanical skills and passion may be developed early, some people may gain these in their later years. Whether you are naturally gifted with tools, or you’ve had to take lessons for them, what matters is that you’re not afraid to get your hands dirty in the line of work. It also goes without saying that you should repair more things than you break!

#4: Investing in learning

Having skills is one thing, but enhancing them is another. A high school education, a training certificate, or an apprenticeship is required of locksmiths, depending on which state you live in. Nonetheless, every locksmith has to undergo training, especially in places that require licenses, e.g. Brooklyn. Locksmith training covers skills like cut car keys , servicing and installing locks, and copying keys, transponder key programming, car key remote, car key programming and commercial locks to name a few. Some states require taking an exam to obtain a license. Additionally, it’s always a good idea to learn about locksmithing trends by attending seminars. It’s also an excellent way to stay competitive in the locksmith business.

#5: Having principles

If a lock falls in the hands of a criminal, a house or car is at risk of being ransacked. Thus, for many clients, it would seem that finding a Brooklyn locksmith is almost as complicated as finding a reliable friend. If you are ready to earn and keep other people’s trust, then being a locksmith Brooklyn is perfect for you.

#6: Problem Solver (Not Giving Up)

Unfortunately, giving up is not an option for a Brooklyn locksmith. You can’t tell a customer that you just can’t get their door opened, can you? Though an uncomplicated lock could be opened in seconds, there are some jobs that could take hours. Having a can-do attitude will not only be useful in accomplishing your tasks. It will also help you give your customers peace of mind.

#7: Being a night owl

A number of locksmith offices offer 24/7 service or “emergency services.” This makes sense because security problems don’t exactly follow a 9-5 schedule. Being a night owl not only means being able to stay awake. It also means being able to think and perform perfectly even at odd hours, which is crucial for an on-call locksmith. Brooklyn and other busy places will surely demand more off-hour service. The hassle pays off though, because it is totally reasonable to charge extra fees for emergency services.

#8: Not being shy

Good locksmiths are also good communicators. It is necessary for locksmiths to be able to talk about their fees and credentials clearly, convincingly, and truthfully. Since there are many locksmiths out there, your ability to persuade a customer to enlist your help is valuable. Also, a client who has been locked out does not only need top-quality services. He/she also needs reassurance. If a locksmith can provide both, that client will surely be grateful, and even give your business a boost by leaving a good review and recommending you to his/her family and friends.

#9: Having a strong stomach

While a locksmith ordinarily visits commercial and residential areas for servicing, it is not impossible for them to be called in to aid a police investigation. One locksmith recalls a time that he got called to unlock a house that was being foreclosed, only to find the inhabitant waving a gun at his face upon opening the door. Some locksmiths claim to have discovered corpses in trunks and “homes full of abandoned pets.” Nobody knows what’s inside a closed box or home, after all. In fact, nobody would ever find out if not for our brave and heroic locksmiths!

#10: Helping a stranger

In essence, unless you are doing a locksmithing job for a relative or acquaintance, every time you unlock a door, you are helping a stranger get back to his/her house, car, and life. If giving a hand to others makes your heart full, then choosing a locksmith career will definitely keep you fulfilled. Though the process is full of challenges, from trainings to late-night calls and crime scenes, it is worthwhile to be a professional that people depend on.

Recap

So, do you have with it takes to be a locksmith? Brooklyn needs a hero like you! If you answered yes to all or most of the questions in the quiz, then you may be right for the job. As you can imagine, the job involves training with an actual locksmith.

Who do we call when we’ve unintentionally locked ourselves out of our car or house? A locksmith, of course! Then, we wait for the unassuming technicians in overalls holding some lockpicking tools. But, what if we could do the job ourselves? What does it take to be a professional locksmith?