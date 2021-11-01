Where dreams become reality - Port Tel Aviv Residence

Close your eyes and think about a world with sea, sun, fascinating people and places to visit and of course delicious cuisine. Well, the truth is, you can open your eyes now, as this dream is at your finger-tips at Port Tel Aviv Residence.

With Israel vaccinated and the country opening up again, the COVID pandemic is largely a thing of the past in Israel. NOW is the time to invest in real estate in Israel; NOW is the time to live again and enjoy life!

Lee Ziv, Vice President of Sales and Marketing of Port Tel Aviv told The Post, “Port Tel Aviv is one of the most exciting and eagerly anticipated new projects in the heart of Tel Aviv. It will be ready in less than two and a half years, and will become Tel Aviv’s icon, not only for its idyllic location, but for its stunning and innovative design.

“The project is located within Tel Aviv’s renowned port, just 50 meters from the shoreline. Port Tel Aviv is a world-class building where an exquisite, boutique hotel and luxury apartments are intertwined with the vibrant lifestyle of the most attractive city in the Middle East.”

(credit: Pivko Architects)

“We have recently seen a lot of interest from well-established Jews in the US, Europe and elsewhere who are looking to come back to Israel and to Tel Aviv in particular, either permanently or to at the very least have a base here, a place where they will always be welcome and can always call ‘home.’”

Port Tel Aviv, a new development by leading developers the Hagag brothers, is a 10-story residential building and stunning boutique hotel located only 50m from the Mediterranean shoreline at the entrance to the Tel Aviv port.

The top seven floors of the development consist of one-to-four-bedroom apartments on the third to seventh floors, two mini penthouses with private pools on the eighth floor and two coveted five-bedroom duplex penthouses with private leisure decks on the ninth floor and an outside spiral staircase leading up to the top tenth level which has a large rooftop leisure deck and private swimming pool.

All the apartments face the sea and benefit from bright, open interiors and floor to ceiling glazing and are adorned with the finest materials such as glass, steel, marble, and oak. Several of them, are furnished by Poltrona Frau, a leader in top-end Made in Italy furniture. Founded in 1912, Poltrona Frau has given over a century of life and culture to leather.

The first two floors of the development include an exclusive boutique hotel with 44 rooms, doormen, porters and security stewards at your service 24/7.

Residents enjoy 24-hour room service, personalized fitness programs, express laundry and baggage unpacking, flower arrangements, private yacht tours, private culinary experiences and chef-made dinners, and helicopter rides.

(credit: Pivko Architects)

In order to ensure your peace of mind and the highest possible quality service, the properties are maintained on site by the hotel management.

Furthermore, there is a total separation between residential and hotel areas. There are two lobbies, separate floors and residents can enter the hotel area, but not vice versa. The car park is solely for residents and not those staying at the hotel. The pool and fitness room are also available for usage by residents.

Architect Ilan Pivko, founder of Ilan Pivko Architects is the brain behind the Port Tel Aviv project.

“A lasting design has to be meaningful – longevity is found in creating something classic, rather than following trends," he told The Jerusalem Post.

"It’s essential to create an empowering environment, a home that can transform your life. The hallmark of lasting architectural design should focus on being everlasting and universal."

“This development provides a unique opportunity to live so close to the sea-front and my design capitalizes on this,” Pivko said. “I was able to capture and utilize a view that no one else can copy.”

Pivko believes that his design drew from many inspirations including the “beautiful, strong Mediterranean sun we get in Tel Aviv.”

As such, one of the highlights of the new building are movable brise-soleil panels with cleverly designed openings, so shade and light can be adjusted and played with to suit a resident or a guest’s needs.

Additionally, Pivko said that Port Tel Aviv is his tribute to the city's rich Bauhaus history.

Tel Aviv is often named “The White City”, after its magnificent 4,000 buildings of Bauhaus design originally built in the 1930s and is a World Cultural Heritage site, with the highest number of any Bauhaus buildings in the world.

While Tel Aviv may be the Bauhaus capital of the world, the design also pays homage to Israel’s status as the tech capital of the world as all apartments are also to be fitted with state-of-the-art smart technology.

Look forward beyond COVID and come back home to Israel - and where better than in Tel Aviv - the bustling city that never sleeps. There is no better place to turn your dreams into reality than the Port Tel Aviv complex in one of the most sought-after locations in Israel.

For more details, contact: Port Tel Aviv

This article was written in cooperation with Port Tel Aviv