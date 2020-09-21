The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Where to Spend/Splurge: Redesigning Your Living Room

There are very few accomplishments quite like having your own home.

By LEO GIOSUÈ  
SEPTEMBER 21, 2020 08:23
(photo credit: PATIOLIVING.COM)
There are very few accomplishments quite like having your own home. Whether you are renting or you have bought a property, a home to call your own means that you have the freedom to create your dream space. It is finally your chance to flex your creative muscles and decorate it according to your style. 
For most people, the most exciting aspect of moving into a new house is getting to design and decorate all the rooms. The move gives you permission to spend a little of your hard-earned coin on pieces that bring you joy. 

With that said, decorating, if done mindlessly, can put you and your household on the red. While expensive doesn’t necessarily mean quality, furniture pieces that would stand the test of time tend to cost a pretty penny. Thankfully, you don’t have to spend a lot of money on each and every piece. There are certain things, especially in your living room, that you should splurge on. Likewise, there are aspects of this space you can save on. 
If you are in the process of decorating your living room, below is a guide on what to splurge on and what to save on: 

SPLURGE: The sofa
It almost goes without saying - the sofa is the centerpiece of your living room. As such, it only makes sense to drop the most coin on the most important piece in the room. If you are the kind of household that loves hanging out in your living room, then getting a sturdy and beautiful sofa should be your priority. This piece would get a lot of wear and tear. It is best to invest on good quality.  Make sure to measure the space that you have for this piece before making the purchase. The last thing you want is to fall in love with a couch and realize it's too big or too small for your living room. 

SAVE: The coffee table

Because your sofa is the centerpiece of the room, you don’t want any other furniture to take away from the beauty of that specific piece of furniture. You don’t want anything to block the way.
Opting for a more affordable coffee table option would allow you to have more budget for your living room essentials. Usually, coffee tables don’t need to support heavy objects. So a cheaper option should suffice.

Besides, at the end of the day, just because it is cheap doesn’t mean it has to look cheap. It is all about styling and combining the highs and lows. 

SPLURGE: Area Rugs
Most people often overlook the importance of area rugs in determining the aesthetic of a space. However, since most rugs cover a considerable amount of floor space, they are actually a big part of your living room styling. 


There is a rug for every price point. However, you don’t want your budget to dip too low when buying this piece. Aside from the aesthetic aspect, rugs offer comfort and warmth. You don’t want to buy one that is not only unattractive but also uncomfortable. While it might not have to be made from expensive silk or chartreuse, your rug should be soft and comfortable for your toes. 
SAVE: Curtains 
Nothing is more attractive and welcoming than having natural light pouring into your living room. Truth be told, natural light makes ANY space look beautiful. With that said, it doesn’t make sense to cover it up with chunky curtains. 
If your home is blessed enough to receive ample natural light in the living room, it is a good idea to opt for light, airy materials for your curtain. You want to bring as much light in without the space getting too hot or too bright. 
SPLURGE: Art
Art, like area rugs, can elevate the style of any room. In fact, it can bring style to an otherwise bland space. Art pieces are also one the few things that can make your living room truly unique.

Original art pieces can be expensive - there truly is no going around this fact. However, there is wall decor and prints available for a fraction of the price. While getting originals are great investments, there are alternatives that wouldn’t put too much of a dent on your bank account. 

SAVE: Decorative Trinkets 
Decorating is fun because you get to be as creative as you want to be. You are able to repurpose objects that you have and turn them into beautiful decorative pieces. With that said, while we encourage you to splurge on art, there is no reason why you can't save on decorative trinkets. 
Books that you already own, cheap mason jars and baskets from the thrift store, and beautiful wine bottles can be used as decoration. It is all about being resourceful and finding beauty in everything. 
Decorate Your Living Room in a Smart Way
You don’t have to spend an arm and a leg to have a beautifully decorated living. With creativity and mindfulness, and Luxedecor, you could easily have the living room of your dreams. 


