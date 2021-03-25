The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Special Content

Which areas of tech grew the most during lockdown

By PAUL LITMAN  
MARCH 25, 2021 16:40
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
 
Whilst the pandemic has been crippling to many businesses, there are a lot of tech companies that have thrived in the last year, helping people to work remotely, pass time, or keep their information secure.
Video Conferencing
Video conferencing platform Zoom saw growth of users by more than 2,000% in the last year. Although the company has been trading since 2011, the video meeting tool became the most popular and well-known during the pandemic, connecting businesses, families, and friends looking to speak and catch up during the multiple lockdowns. 
New types of online video socials emerged including Zoom quizzes, escape rooms, and happy hours. In the last year, Zoom truly became a company and brand recognized by all.
Other competitors in the space also grew from the boost in video conferencing, including the likes of Whereby and Microsoft Teams.
Streaming Services
With households cooped up on the couch, unsurprisingly, streaming services such as Amazon Prime, Disney+ and Netflix saw significant growth in users during the pandemic, with Netflix in particular gaining an extra 12 million users in the last year.
A study by Ofcom in 2020 showed that the average person in lockdown was spending 40% of their time in front of a screen and Netflix was there to fill the void, whilst friends were discussing their favorite shows on social media.
FX and Trading
With people working remotely, on furlough, or waiting for new job opportunities, more and more started to dabble in the world of FX and online trading, using the likes of eToro and IG.
Some people started learning themselves, using the free versions of the trading platforms, or via watching Youtube videos. 
There were a few notable investment opportunities that saw both amateur and professional traders win big, including the 170% growth in Bitcoin in the last year, the rising share price of Tesla, and the hype surrounding GameStop. 
Gaming
Online gaming increased on average by 1.5 hours from 2019 compared to 2020. An Ipsos MORI report conducted in late 2020 found that 14% of players claimed to have discovered new video games, with 30% confirming that video gaming helped them to feel less isolated, especially with the opportunity to interact and speak with new players.
Gaming fell once lockdown restrictions were lifted in the British summer of 2020, indicating that people were wanting to spend more time in-person socializing and outdoors, as opposed to being in front of a screen.
Loans and Insurance
The pandemic certainly brought about financial uncertainty. Whilst the UK Government’s furlough scheme and the USA’s stimulus checks helped to fill the void, many households are still left in a tough financial position or uncertain of their future employment. Hence, there has been a rise in Google search queries for things such as business interruption loans, business relief loans, and payday loans near me for those looking for a few hundred pounds or dollars.
The insurance industry has also been very busy, with consumers looking to get better deals on their car insurance if they are driving less. Plus, you have homeowners taking a very serious review of their health and life insurance policies, thinking about their family’s financial future more so than before.
With millions of holidays and travel plans canceled, the travel insurance companies have certainly been busy trying to offer refunds or defer payments without going into the black.
Online Courses
From cooking, spanish to web design, some people have embraced the opportunity to learn new skills through online courses. Whether through the likes of Coursera, Udemy or just Youtube, the role of eLearning and online courses has certainly grown in the last year.
VPNs
The role of remote working has given rise to cyber attacks every 11 seconds, costing the global economy $6.1 trillion every year, according to cyber security experts, including Jumpsec.
For people working from home, playing video games or streaming, the use of VPNs is another tech industry that has surged in lockdown. 
A VPN is a virtual private network that allows you to surf the internet on a private server, rather than your own broadband, keeping your data encrypted and private.
Certainly for businesses and people working remotely, a VPN is vital to keep important data secure, especially if they will not have the IT security infrastructure that comes with their employer.


Tags technology zoom pandemic
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Workable unity government needed to keep Israel from a fifth election

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Salem Alketbi

Coronavirus: Vaccine diplomacy battle between major powers - opinion

 By SALEM ALKETBI
Emily Schrader

Election reforms have increased representation but killed functionality - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Rights and wrongs abound in TV’s new political satirical comedy

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Gershon Baskin

Elections over, time to rethink, reorganize, rebuild the Left - opinion

 By GERSHON BASKIN

Most Read

1

Israeli company claims oral COVID-19 vaccine on its way

Pills
2

Oldest woven basket in the world found in Israel, dates back 10,000 years

The 10,500-year-old basket as found in Muraba‘at Cave.
3

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
4

Evidence of UFOs to be revealed by national intelligence in 2021 US bill

An attendee wears an alien mask at the gate of Area 51 as an influx of tourists are expected, responding to a call to 'storm' the secretive U.S. military base, believed by UFO enthusiasts to hold government secrets about extra-terrestrials, in Rachel, Nevada, September 20, 2019
5

Armageddon? Huge asteroid flying closer to Earth than the Moon - Watch

Artist's Impression of a collision of two icy asteroid-sized bodies orbiting the bright star Fomalhaut

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by