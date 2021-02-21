Why is Mobile Gambling Taking Off?

Mobile gaming is experiencing a meteoric rise in popularity. So, far it's one of the most profitable sectors in the entertainment industry, with approximately 2.5 billion mobile gamers around the world. What's more, the percentage of the population that has a smartphone was steadily rising over the years, and actually today, 48.53% of the world's population has one.

To put that figure into perspective, it has already reached a worth of $63 billion in 2020, while it's estimated that it will reach a worth of $102.8 billion in 2023. But, smartphones have not only had an impact on the gaming industry. They have also had a massive influence on the online gambling sector. Here we explore the main factors that are driving the growth of mobile gambling among players around the world.

Mobile-First Online Casinos

The first online casino was launched in the '90s, and since then, a lot has changed mainly berceuse the online gambling industry was always open to innovations, and online casinos are continually looking to improve the online gambling experience to their users.

So, in the past, there were only a few online casinos available, but today we are looking at a much different reality. New casinos enter the market constantly. Hence the competition is quite strong, and it is a bit more difficult for members to find reliable and high–quality casinos. Consequently, sites like uudet nettikasinot are extremely valuable to players because they offer unbiased and in-depth information about new casino sites.

Furthermore, there are also sites like Spinsify where members can find a detailed guide about new casinos and what they have to offer to players. But, what all of these casinos have in common is that they are all optimized for mobile gaming. The mobile-friendly casino sites and separate mobile apps are nowadays a crucial part of the overall gambling experience on any casino site.

What's more, it's not only essential for a casino to have a mobile-optimized site, but the quality of the site available on mobile devices it's also of great significance for the players. Naturally, they want to be able to play their favorite casino games on the move and to access the entire collection of games. This also applies to promotions, bonuses, and other features that are normally present on the desktop version of the casino site.

So, as we mentioned previously, the competition is increasing, and at the end of the day, the users want to play on a casino site that provides a seamless gaming experience across all devices. Hence, you will find that a lot of well-respected casinos have a top-notch mobile version of their site. This means that they are not only accessible via desktop devices, but they get to communicate with a whole new audience that plays casino games, mostly on their mobile devices.

Mobile Apps

Mobile apps that are dedicated casino apps make mobile gambling on the move even more convenient. Online casinos and even land-based casinos develop their own apps that are available for download as any other app on your smartphone and tablet. Some casinos have more mobile apps dedicated to live casino games, for example or slots. This is another reason why mobile gambling is getting more popular, because users can instantly, in just a couple of taps, play a specific category of games, for example.

Also, push notifications that alert users whenever there is a new game or new offer, for example, are another advantage of playing on a mobile device, especially when most people are spending more time on their smartphones than on their personal computers.

Innovative Developers

Of course, the mobile gaming revolution would not have been possible without innovative developers that create mobile-friendly casino games. Brands like Evolution Gaming, NetEnt, Pragmatic Play, Microgaming, and many other providers, are making sure that the casino games are of top quality, and members can play on any device that they want.

Accessibility

Lastly, it's very convenient to play on the go. This is the main reason why mobile gabling is taking over the online gambling sector. Anyone can sign up on a casino site using their smartphone, and it doesn't matter if they are at home or they are commuting to work.

As long as they have a reliable internet connection, they can access casino sites and play casino games. And as we mentioned before, most people are spending a lot of time on their mobile devices, but also, a lot of people around the world rely on their smartphone as a device to access the internet.