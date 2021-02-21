The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Special Content

Why is Mobile Gambling Taking Off?

By AVI STERN  
FEBRUARY 21, 2021 10:51
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
 
Mobile gaming is experiencing a meteoric rise in popularity. So, far it's one of the most profitable sectors in the entertainment industry, with approximately 2.5 billion mobile gamers around the world. What's more, the percentage of the population that has a smartphone was steadily rising over the years, and actually today, 48.53% of the world's population has one.   
To put that figure into perspective, it has already reached a worth of $63 billion in 2020, while it's estimated that it will reach a worth of $102.8 billion in 2023. But, smartphones have not only had an impact on the gaming industry. They have also had a massive influence on the online gambling sector. Here we explore the main factors that are driving the growth of mobile gambling among players around the world.  
Mobile-First Online Casinos 
The first online casino was launched in the '90s, and since then, a lot has changed mainly berceuse the online gambling industry was always open to innovations, and online casinos are continually looking to improve the online gambling experience to their users. 
So, in the past, there were only a few online casinos available, but today we are looking at a much different reality. New casinos enter the market constantly. Hence the competition is quite strong, and it is a bit more difficult for members to find reliable and high–quality casinos. Consequently, sites like uudet nettikasinot are extremely valuable to players because they offer unbiased and in-depth information about new casino sites. 
Furthermore, there are also sites like Spinsify where members can find a detailed guide about new casinos and what they have to offer to players. But, what all of these casinos have in common is that they are all optimized for mobile gaming. The mobile-friendly casino sites and separate mobile apps are nowadays a crucial part of the overall gambling experience on any casino site.  
What's more, it's not only essential for a casino to have a mobile-optimized site, but the quality of the site available on mobile devices it's also of great significance for the players. Naturally, they want to be able to play their favorite casino games on the move and to access the entire collection of games. This also applies to promotions, bonuses, and other features that are normally present on the desktop version of the casino site.  
So, as we mentioned previously, the competition is increasing, and at the end of the day, the users want to play on a casino site that provides a seamless gaming experience across all devices. Hence, you will find that a lot of well-respected casinos have a top-notch mobile version of their site. This means that they are not only accessible via desktop devices, but they get to communicate with a whole new audience that plays casino games, mostly on their mobile devices. 
Mobile Apps 
Mobile apps that are dedicated casino apps make mobile gambling on the move even more convenient. Online casinos and even land-based casinos develop their own apps that are available for download as any other app on your smartphone and tablet. Some casinos have more mobile apps dedicated to live casino games, for example or slots. This is another reason why mobile gambling is getting more popular, because users can instantly, in just a couple of taps, play a specific category of games, for example. 
Also, push notifications that alert users whenever there is a new game or new offer, for example, are another advantage of playing on a mobile device, especially when most people are spending more time on their smartphones than on their personal computers.  
Innovative Developers  
Of course, the mobile gaming revolution would not have been possible without innovative developers that create mobile-friendly casino games. Brands like Evolution Gaming, NetEnt, Pragmatic Play, Microgaming, and many other providers, are making sure that the casino games are of top quality, and members can play on any device that they want.  
Accessibility 
Lastly, it's very convenient to play on the go. This is the main reason why mobile gabling is taking over the online gambling sector. Anyone can sign up on a casino site using their smartphone, and it doesn't matter if they are at home or they are commuting to work. 
As long as they have a reliable internet connection, they can access casino sites and play casino games. And as we mentioned before, most people are spending a lot of time on their mobile devices, but also, a lot of people around the world rely on their smartphone as a device to access the internet.  
Actually, it's expected up to 72.6% of the global population to get online only through their mobile devices. Hence, it's very understandable why mobile gambling is taking off. Also, the implementation of innovations like 5G technology will only make online gambling more convenient and accessible to the public.  


Tags casino in Israel online gambling mobile gaming
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Government transparency is crucial in a democracy - comment

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

The real message Netanyahu should take from Biden's phone call

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: The Middle East muddles on

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Israel Elections: Michaeli the only true opposition to Netanyahu - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Coronavirus: Masking the message of Purim - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

US threatens to ban Israeli planes landing in America - report

The A330-900neo plane
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

Sheba researcher: Antiparasitic drug reduces length of COVID-19 infection

Ivermectin
4

COVID-19: 40% of new serious cases are under 60 - here’s why

A woman and her dog are seen on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem after the coronavirus lockdown ends, on February 8, 2021.
5

Coronavirus: A hyped-up flu or a fatal pandemic?

Belinson hospital team members wearing protective clothes as they work at the Coronavirus ward of Belinson hospital in Petah Tikva on October 04, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by