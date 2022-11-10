Why is your skin breaking out?

If you’ve ever asked yourself “Why am I breaking out?” you are not alone. There is no shortage of confusion when it comes to adult acne, but this article is here to help. The skin care experts at Dermalogica explain the reasons why most people break out, and they offer advice on how to avoid the most common acne triggers, or at least learn to manage them.

Chronic stress

Acne is one of the first signs of a chronically stressful lifestyle. Adult acne is particularly common among women, who are twice more likely to experience severe stress and anxiety than men. Chronic stress triggers an increase in stress-related hormones, which send the skin’s sebaceous (oil) glands into overdrive. This slows down cell turnover, which creates the ideal conditions for acne breakout. Stressed skin also tends to look tired, uneven, and prematurely aged.

"More people than ever are experiencing adult acne linked to chronic stress, hormonal changes, lifestyle and environment."

To reduce the effects of stress on the skin, start with deep, slow breathing. This helps to decrease tension and anxiety. In addition, incorporate preventative measures into your skin care regimen, such as exfoliation and a weekly masque to help reduce congestion in the pores.

Hormonal fluctuations

Research has linked the sebaceous glands to the endocrine system. The former are regarded as “the brains of the skin.” Stress plays a significant role when it comes to hormones. When the body produces excessive amounts of hormones, such as cortisol and adrenaline, the adrenal glands produce less progesterone, which is a natural anti-anxiety substance. This hormonal shift can lead to an internal imbalance, which can lead to breakouts.

It is helpful to track the instances when you experience breakouts. If you notice a regular pattern, such as breakouts after menstruation or routinely stressful encounters, talk to a skin therapist about how to adjust your skin care regimen accordingly. If pregnancy, menopause, or a medical concern arises, talk to your doctor.

Environmental factors

From smoggy cities to humid summers, your skin might break out when it is exposed to certain types of pollution, weather conditions, and seasonal changes. It is important to adapt your routine to respond to your skin’s changing needs. Exfoliation is an effective way to protect the skin against breakouts, as it rids the face of dull, dead skin cells. A product by Dermalogica called Daily Milkfoliant is a calming, oat-based powder exfoliant that smooths and soothes the skin. Another Dermalogica product, Daily Superfoliant, is a highly active resurfacer that helps combat environmental triggers that accelerate skin aging.

Lifestyle habits

Smoking, under-cleansing the skin, wearing tight or itchy clothing, taking certain medications – all these are lifestyle habits that can affect the severity of one’s breakouts. Certain makeup, hair and skin care products may contain pore-clogging ingredients that can trigger or exacerbate acne. To help keep pores clear, you can double cleanse your skin daily with Dermalogica’s Pre-Cleanse and Special Cleansing Gel.

UV exposure

UV radiation dehydrates the skin, which can cause it to over-produce oil, Thus the skin ends up even oilier, which can cause breakouts. In addition, using the wrong type of sunscreen can clog the pores, thereby creating the breeding ground for breakouts. You can protect your skin with a wide range of SPF products. Opt for a lasting matte finish by applying an SPF moisturizer such as Dermalogica’s Oil-Free Matte SPF 30 every day.

"To keep breakouts under control, focus on managing stress and eating healthy, supplement your skin care routine with the right products, and seek professional advice."

Sugar consumption

Eating an excess of sugary, refined foods can contribute to breakouts by triggering more oil production in the skin. To help promote clear skin, choose to eat whole grains, vegetables, and foods that are rich in antioxidants, such as beans, berries, apples, and leafy greens. You can reduce the amount of excess oil on the skin by using salicylic acid and clay-based products such as Dermalogica’s Sebum Clearing Masque.

If you have taken all the above-mentioned measures and are still breaking out, it is recommended that you see a professional skin therapist to help discover the root cause(s) of your breakouts and obtain a personalized product prescription.

