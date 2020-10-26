Why Israel: 4 good reasons to study in Israel

Great schools

One major reason so many students turn to Israel for their study abroad is the fact that it has a growing reputation as a leader in providing great education. Israel universities rank highly in international lists and offer students the opportunity to get a top tier education, no matter what their field of interest. Here are some of the best colleges in Israel:

- The Hebrew University of Jerusalem

- Tel Aviv University

- Technion Institute of Technology (Haifa)

- Ben Gurion University of the Negev (Be’er Sheva)

- University of Haifa

The level of education in these institutions can be of a high standard and may require some getting used to for students coming from abroad. Settling into a new school may take some time, so it can be a good idea to avail of quality study help. Many students transitioning to a study abroad pay for a service that can help them with assignments and essays. Using an online service that allows you to pay for essay can be a great way to save time and stress. Instead of being stuck, having to write a college paper, you can be free to enjoy your education and explore the exciting new country around you!

All the history!

The land of Israel has a rich history that stretches back thousands of years, and the evidence of that is to be seen everywhere across the country! There are tonnes of historical sites to explore, and examples of architecture from many different eras. The rich history of Israel, and all the different groups of people who have lived there, has produced an incredibly diverse set of cities to choose from when looking at study options.

Tel Aviv study abroad is unique from the other cities in Israel, with its modern, towering skyscrapers presenting a strong contrast to the ancient walls of Old Jerusalem. All this leaves students with the option to choose exactly the kind of city they most want to live in. As Israel is an important historical location for a large portion of the world's religions, it attracts a very broad range of visitors - meaning that it's easy for students to meet and connect with other curious minds.

Multicultural

Being a relatively young state, the population of Israel has a heritage hailing from all around the world, creating a degree of diversity and multiculturalism that is hard to rival. The different cities of Israel all possess very different atmospheres, so you can choose the culture that suits you best. The three biggest are:

- Tel Aviv: Known around the world as a hip and dynamic city that's great for its nightlife and youth culture. Think skyscrapers, beach fronts, and trendy little coffee houses.

- Jerusalem: An old city is best known for its historical importance, Jerusalem also boasts a thriving youth culture. Little winding streets offer endless opportunities for exploration.

- Haifa: Haifa sits pleasantly on the Northern coast of Israel and is the perfect Mediterranean city. It's known to Israelis for its diverse population and top quality hummus!

Not only does each city in Israel have its own distinct character, but so does every neighborhood. On a single street, you can find examples of both the best of Eastern and Western cuisine - so you'll never be stuck for choice! With so much to explore, using an essay writing service like Edubirdie can help save time on schoolwork. The extra time you manage to free up should be used to explore, take a tour, or participate in one of the many programs in Israel designed to show you what the country has to offer.

Weather

Finally, it would be impossible to talk about studying in Israel without mentioning the fantastic weather. The country is blessed with idyllic hot summers that can be spent lounging on one of the many beaches and cool winters with temperatures that never dip too low. The great weather has made for a culture of the outdoors that every student should make the most of. Surfing, hiking, and camping are very popular among Israelis, and it's no wonder when they can all be enjoyed under the Meditteranean sun.

Israel is an ancient land with a diverse, dynamic, and exciting culture that makes for the perfect study abroad location for any university student looking to expand their horizons and see more of the world while they complete their education!