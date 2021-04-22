The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Special Content

Will the service industry adapt online-only approach after pandemic?

By PAUL LITMAN  
APRIL 22, 2021 14:17
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
 
There are lots of service-based businesses throughout the world that struggled to adapt online working models during the pandemic. One of these industries is translation and localization. 
Many incumbent players within the industry struggled to increase their revenues online based on Slator’s 2020 industry report. This was attributed mainly to the slowdown in enterprise demand. With the ever-increasing speed of globalization, cross-border e-commerce became a hot topic for many businesses. The currency fluctuations throughout the world and the gig economy becoming a hot topic for many people that want to work from home triggered more needs for localization. 
Various online service marketplace platforms invested heavily into their geographic expansion efforts with the changing behavior of demand from the online space. Let’s face it, things will not ever go back fully to “offline” again even after the pandemic now. Many industries such as the event industry, already accepted this fact and shifted their focus to less costly and more scalable online event solutions. The translation service industry is one that had many incumbents that struggled to shift their online workstyle. With most players focused on servicing enterprise segment customers, when the enterprise world slowed down their investments, the service providers also struggled with them during the pandemic. Many traditional sales teams also did shrink in size. This was mainly attributed to dependencies caused by in-person meetings requiring inefficient sales methods.
Online translation moderated marketplace platform Protranslate’s co-founder and CEO Kerem Kalkanci states “Inefficiencies in the translation service industry motivated us to provide a leaner approach 5 years ago. As former IT industry veterans that have consulted for Fortune 500 and Global 2000 companies for many years, we were inspired to create a responsive platform that could provide a wide range of services in numerous language pairs regardless of customer’s location, eliminating the in-person meetings and offline workflows. Our platform today is capable of serving thousands of customers every month without human intervention from our end” Protranslate’s platform combines advanced marketplace features with robotic process automation (RPA) steps baked into the workflows required by the translation industry. 
With a holistic and opportunity-obsessed approach, online translation service startups like Protranslate are addressing the translation industry with an “online-only” business model. While the online marketplace approach has shown its challenges for various incumbents that forcefully diversified into other language and AI areas later on, with a “moderated marketplace” vision integrated with enterprise account management features it will be interesting to observe how startups like Protranslate will get a response from large enterprises after the Pandemic goes away in various parts of the world.
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Sarah Halimi murder: No excuse for killing, hating Jews - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Bennett's choice: Heed history’s call or Netanyahu’s sweet nothings

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Enes Kanter: Israel’s unlikely NBA ally - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Independence Day and the vaccine

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Gershon Baskin

Meet the org. helping West Bank Palestinians keep their homes, land

 By GERSHON BASKIN

Most Read

1

Can a cup of yogurt 'cure' your case of COVID-19?

Prof. Raz Jelinek and Ms. Orit Malka with their unique probiotic yogurt at Ben-Gurion University laboratory.
2

Natanz attack hit 50 meters underground, destroyed most of the facility

Exhibition of nuclear achievements of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization, April 10, 2021
3

Iran censors soccer match over 100 times due to woman referee

Premier League soccer ball, illustrative
4

Why the Indian COVID mutation should worry Israelis - analysis

People on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem, during Israel's third nationwide lockdown, Sunday, January 10, 2020.
5

New vaccine side effect? In Israel, six people develop herpes zoster

A rash from herpes zoster [Illustrative].

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by