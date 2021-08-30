Your key to find a home in Tel Aviv

So, you've decided to buy the apartment of your dreams in Tel Aviv - the heart of Israel - great decision! Now you need to go through the challenging process of actually finding it.

The answer is the Yesh Nadlan real estate company, based on Dizengoff St. in the center of Tel Aviv. Why use Yesh Nadlan? It's very simple - Yesh Nadlan knows Tel Aviv at a depth you won't find elsewhere, and therefore you can trust them. Yesh Nadlan was established about a decade ago, by Shahar Rabinovich. Michael Kalmanovich later joined him as a partner. Together, they run it, each having their own responsibilities and areas of expertise. Michael deals with the sales side of the business. He is in contact with the sellers of the properties, from the early stages to the successful completion of the deal. He accompanies the sellers of the apartments throughout the process, keeping them updated regularly, allowing them to be fully part of the discussions and negotiations. Or, you want to sell your property in Tel Aviv - one of the most sought-after cities in Israel. How do you find the buyers you are looking for to get the price you deserve?The answer is the Yesh Nadlan real estate company, based on Dizengoff St. in the center of Tel Aviv.Why use Yesh Nadlan? It's very simple - Yesh Nadlan knows Tel Aviv at a depth you won't find elsewhere, and therefore you can trust them.Yesh Nadlan was established about a decade ago, by Shahar Rabinovich. Michael Kalmanovich later joined him as a partner. Together, they run it, each having their own responsibilities and areas of expertise.Michael deals with the sales side of the business. He is in contact with the sellers of the properties, from the early stages to the successful completion of the deal. He accompanies the sellers of the apartments throughout the process, keeping them updated regularly, allowing them to be fully part of the discussions and negotiations.

Michael Kalmanovich (credit: Tsafrir Vartenfeld) Kalmanovich says, "If it's an apartment in Tel Aviv - we sell it. We have a wide range of apartments, from second-hand apartments with a size of 2 rooms, through luxury apartments to apartments in new projects." Shahar, on the other hand, deals with the buyers side. He is the contact point for purchasers of the properties, accompanying them from the initial stages of presenting the properties to them, through negotiations until the signing of the agreement. Of course, you can also find Michael showing apartments to a potential buyer or Shahar closely following a seller who actually came to him from a recommendation. If you are looking to sell or purchase apartment in central Tel Aviv or in the old north, then Yesh Nadlan will make the process much smoother and easier. In just a decade, Yesh Nadlan have sold and marketed hundreds of apartments. Kalmanovich says, "If it's an apartment in Tel Aviv - we sell it. We have a wide range of apartments, from second-hand apartments with a size of 2 rooms, through luxury apartments to apartments in new projects."Shahar, on the other hand, deals with the buyers side. He is the contact point for purchasers of the properties, accompanying them from the initial stages of presenting the properties to them, through negotiations until the signing of the agreement.Of course, you can also find Michael showing apartments to a potential buyer or Shahar closely following a seller who actually came to him from a recommendation.If you are looking to sell or purchase apartment in central Tel Aviv or in the old north, then Yesh Nadlan will make the process much smoother and easier. In just a decade, Yesh Nadlan have sold and marketed hundreds of apartments.

The headache of having to understand the nuanced and code-like language, typically used when dealing with property, will be a thing of the past, as Yesh Nadlan will explain all you need to know – in your language. Also, the often-complicated phone conversations and emails and time wasted searching online, will be avoided as Yesh Nadlan represent you and explain everything.

Yesh Nadlan specialize in the central and old north Tel Aviv areas. They have many years of experience in marketing and selling apartments. In addition to marketing second-hand apartments, Yesh Nadlan also markets new housing projects in the city. The Yesh Nadlan office has six real estate advisers, a marketing and digital manager and an office manager. Since entering the real estate market, Yesh Nadlan has established itself as leaders in the field for the following five reasons: Professional service: They have experienced real estate consultants, who know every apartment offered for sale in Tel Aviv, and know all the various neighborhoods in the city. If you are looking to purchase an apartment, there are many factors that need to be taken into account. The location, your budget, the neighborhood and environment, the surrounding landscape, parking, elevator, the quality of education, what the local cultural and entertainment facilities - after meeting with you, Yesh Nadlan will know exactly what you are looking for in your dream apartment.The headache of having to understand the nuanced and code-like language, typically used when dealing with property, will be a thing of the past, as Yesh Nadlan will explain all you need to know – in your language. Also, the often-complicated phone conversations and emails and time wasted searching online, will be avoided as Yesh Nadlan represent you and explain everything.Yesh Nadlan specialize in the central and old north Tel Aviv areas. They have many years of experience in marketing and selling apartments. In addition to marketing second-hand apartments, Yesh Nadlan also markets new housing projects in the city. The Yesh Nadlan office has six real estate advisers, a marketing and digital manager and an office manager.Since entering the real estate market, Yesh Nadlan has established itself as leaders in the field for the following five reasons:Professional service: They have experienced real estate consultants, who know every apartment offered for sale in Tel Aviv, and know all the various neighborhoods in the city.

Advanced and top-quality digital marketing: For each apartment they advertise them using exclusive techniques on a variety of platforms, in order to reach maximum exposure and the maximum number of potential buyers.

Familiarity with many potential clients: They have accumulated during the firm's many years of work in the city.

Extensive experience: Of hundreds of real estate transactions, which includes marketing and selling second-hand apartments, and apartments in new projects, in a variety of areas in Tel Aviv.

Close and personal guidance: While being continually updating on every detail, from the start until the end of the transaction.

Shahar Rabinovich (credit: Tsafrir Vartenfeld) Shahar Rabinovich, founding partner of Yesh Nadlan says, "As a real estate agency, we have a very unique DNA, which is mainly influenced by the values ​​we brought from home, and it is rooted in our team, and our clientele. Shahar Rabinovich, founding partner of Yesh Nadlan says, "As a real estate agency, we have a very unique DNA, which is mainly influenced by the values ​​we brought from home, and it is rooted in our team, and our clientele.

"The office staff, for example, acts as a family nucleus. We have no hidden competition between agents, everyone has their own role, and everyone works collaboratively. "

The main purchasers Yesh Nadlan deal with are either housing developers or those interested in buying apartments for residential purposes. Anyone who wants to live in Tel Aviv knows that they will have to pay for it. Accordingly, the customers who are willing to pay are not willing to compromise on anything - Yesh Nadlan therefore provide an outstanding service in response. Most of Yesh Nadlan clients know what they want to buy, and come very focused and goal-oriented. Many already live in Tel Aviv, know the character of the apartments in the city and the various neighbourhoods they are choosing from. “Everyone who works in the office, loves Tel Aviv, knows it well and knows the apartments in it (both those offered for sale and those that have been sold recently). Beyond that, they really love their job," says Michael Kalmanovich, managing Partner of Yesh Nadlan. "For us to get to work is a privilege, we get up in the morning with a smile, and look forward to starting the work day. We see it as a kind of mission, to find people the apartment of their dreams – you can experience that first-hand in our work," Shahar adds. "Since the establishment of Yesh Nadlan, we have engraved on our logo the values ​​of integrity, trust and professionalism." "We treat our customers with the same level of respect and humanity. We give each of them personal and close guidance, and in most cases the relationship continues even after the transaction and deals are closed - we actually become friends."The main purchasers Yesh Nadlan deal with are either housing developers or those interested in buying apartments for residential purposes.Anyone who wants to live in Tel Aviv knows that they will have to pay for it. Accordingly, the customers who are willing to pay are not willing to compromise on anything - Yesh Nadlan therefore provide an outstanding service in response.Most of Yesh Nadlan clients know what they want to buy, and come very focused and goal-oriented. Many already live in Tel Aviv, know the character of the apartments in the city and the various neighbourhoods they are choosing from.“Everyone who works in the office, loves Tel Aviv, knows it well and knows the apartments in it (both those offered for sale and those that have been sold recently). Beyond that, they really love their job," says Michael Kalmanovich, managing Partner of Yesh Nadlan."For us to get to work is a privilege, we get up in the morning with a smile, and look forward to starting the work day. We see it as a kind of mission, to find people the apartment of their dreams – you can experience that first-hand in our work," Shahar adds."Since the establishment of Yesh Nadlan, we have engraved on our logo the values ​​of integrity, trust and professionalism."

Shahar Rabinovich believes, "The most unique thing about Yesh Nadlan is the way we invest in people. We believe that the personal relationships and interactions we have with our colleagues and clientele is what defines our true success.” If you are considering either buying or selling an apartment in Tel Aviv – you should consider using Yesh Nadlan. Contact details of Yesh Nadlan: Michael concludes, "We have a very clear agenda - we want to change the image of realtors, which has not been so good recently. We do this through hard work and maintaining personal relationships and close contacts with each and every customer, until the close of the transaction - all while being transparent and paying attention to every detail. "Shahar Rabinovich believes, "The most unique thing about Yesh Nadlan is the way we invest in people. We believe that the personal relationships and interactions we have with our colleagues and clientele is what defines our true success.”If you are considering either buying or selling an apartment in Tel Aviv – you should consider using Yesh Nadlan.Contact details of

Shahar Rabinovich - 054-2126202

Michael Kalmanovich - 054-4344601