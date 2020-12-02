The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Special Content

ZAKA’s Initiative: Facilitating Burial in Israel for Jews Worldwide

Summary: ZAKA has seen a1,200% increase in demand for assistance in facilitating burial in Israel during COVID-19. From averaging 3 or 4 requests per week, ZAKA is now handling 7 per day.

By LEO GIOSUÈ  
DECEMBER 13, 2020 15:14
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
According to the Talmud, when the Moshicah arrives, all dead people whose bodies are not buried in Israel will roll through underground tunnels to the holy land. Avoiding this process, which is considered to be spiritual torture,is one reason a growing number of Jews worldwide are choosing to be buried in Israel.
"That is where he [the messiah] is going to show up, that's the starting point," Jewish Miami resident Tony Goldglanz told the Sun Sentenial. "It's going to be first-come, first-serve."
Goldglanz, buried his 90-year-old father, Beno, in Jerusalem following his death in 2012.
His father, a Romanian Holocaust survivor, was so passionate about observing the tradition that he made arrangements twelve years earlier, buying a plot for $4,500.
The tradition of being interred in Israel comes from the Bible. The most in-demand burial site is the Mount of Olives in Jerusalem, precisely where the "Redemption of the Dead" will start.
But arranging a funeral in Israel, especially from across the ocean, is complex and the journey can be daunting.
Faceless bureaucracy can make the process of being buried in the Holy Land a nightmare. Many families give up on the idea altogether after realizing how complicated the local authorities make it for them.
That’s why ZAKA, an international humanitarian aid association, has stepped up and has been running a program called ‘Bring them Home.’
In this program, ZAKA helps with logistics and bureaucratic paperwork ensuring that the burial process is done properly from start to finish.
It should be noted that no other humanitarian organization in the world is assisting with Jewish burials in Israel - not Magen David Adom, not United Hatzalah and not even the Israeli government themselves.
However, the time and cost involved with navigating Israel’s crippling bureaucracy is starting to take a toll on this holy organization. That’s why they are currently reaching out to donors to help them continue their battle to ensure that every Jew who wants to be buried in Israel, no matter where they are in the world without any headache.
During COVID-19 ZAKA went from handling an average of 3 or 4 requests per week to 7 requests per day! To date from just March 2020, ZAKA has handled over 1,800 requests for assistance. That is a 1200% increase in requests for assistance.
That’s because ZAKA realizes that losing a loved one is difficult enough. Adding more layers of stress to the mourning by cutting through walls of red tape can be too overwhelming a process causing families to give up on the dying wish of their loved ones.
To support this important initiative click here.
 


Tags Israel jewish Zaka
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo No more delays: Israel needs a police chief now - opinion By JPOST EDITORIAL
An ex-chief of staff isn't always the answer to Israel's problems By YAAKOV KATZ
A surreal week: Beitar, Abu Dhabi, Iran and aliens By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Women need to take on leadership roles in Israel By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Gideon Sa’ar and another referendum on Netanyahu - opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Former Israeli space security chief says aliens exist, humanity not ready
NGC 4866, a lenticular galaxy, is shown in this NASA handout provided on July 19, 2013. Situated about 80 million light-years from earth, this image was captured by the Advanced Camera for Surveys, an instrument on the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope
2 First Pfizer coronavirus vaccines expected to land on Wednesday
A refrigerated truck leaves the Pfizer plant in Puurs, Belgium December 3, 2020.
3 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
4 Morocco, Israel normalize ties as US recognizes Western Sahara
Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump and Morocco King Mohammed VI
5 Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei hands power to son due to health – report
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by