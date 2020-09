Zishan has made it his mission to change people’s lives by teaching them how to start their own online business with zero experience and develop them into successful ventures. He has taught people of different ages, from teenagers in school to those in their forties with families and jobs. Zishan gives out free information to his online community, pre-built stores, and even weeks of mentorship. He hopes to educate people on e-commerce, the mistakes to avoid when in the business and show them that it is possible to get what you want if you work hard for it. He believes that everyone should discover their unique skills and talents and use them to make money.