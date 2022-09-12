test create special article

The Jerusalem Post Annual Conference

Monday, Sept. 12 | Gotham Hall | NYC

The Jerusalem Post Annual Conference has returned to New York this year for a 90th-anniversary event at Gotham Hall on Broadway. Join the world’s top diplomats, entrepreneurs, innovators and thought leaders for this special conference.

The lineup includes interviews with top Israeli and American politicians, including Israeli Defense Minister Benjamin Gantz, Israeli Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel, Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion, US Deputy Assistant Secretary for Regional Security Mira Resnick and Congressmen Lee Zeldin and Josh Gottheimer.

In addition, hear from some of Israel’s top entrepreneurs and innovators, like the founder of Waze, Uri Levine, and the founder of Taboola, Adam Singolda. Meet the CEO of a biotech company, Enlivex, that has developed a cancer therapy that it believes may revolutionize the way solid tumor cancers are treated.

Tackle issues of terror funding and pay-for-slay with the Shurat HaDin’s Nitsana Darshan-Leitner and Stuart Force, the father of Taylor Force, for whom the Taylor Force Act is named.

And hear how Israeli non-profits are helping to make the world a better place.

There are American superstars, like former NBA basketball player Enes Kanter Freedom, who is now a human rights activist. And Craig Newmark, the founder of craigslist, will be there, too.

Other top speakers: Uri Levin, CEO of Bank Discount; Marc Cavaliere, senior vice president, the Americas, El Al Israel Airlines; Jay and Shira Ruderman; Mor Assia and Shelly Hod Moyal, the co-founders of iAngels; Rabbi Ari Lamm, CEO, Bnai Zion; and many more.

