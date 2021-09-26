The 7 Best Dissertation Writing

Two IDF soldiers were injured and five Palestinians were killed by IDF troops after armed clashes broke out between Palestinians and Israeli security forces from Saturday night through Sunday morning during a wave of arrest operations across the West Bank. “Two IDF personnel, an officer and a soldier, were seriously wounded during the overnight operations in the town of Burqin west of Jenin and have been evacuated to the hospital for treatment,” the IDF said in a statement.“Their families have been notified and the circumstances surrounding their injuries will be investigated,” the military added.
