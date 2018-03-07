March 07 2018
|
Adar, 20, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Gary Cohn, Trump’s top economic adviser, quits administration

It’s not clear what drove Cohn out now, but the former top executive at the Goldman Sachs investment bank was known to favor conventional Republican free trade policies.

By JTA
March 7, 2018 07:57
1 minute read.
Gary Cohn, Trump’s top economic adviser, quits administration

White House National Economic Council Director Gary Cohn listens as US President Donald Trump delivers remarks in the Kennedy Garden at the White House in Washington, US, May 1, 2017. (photo credit: REUTERS)

WASHINGTON  — Gary Cohn, the chairman of President Donald Trump’s National Economic Council, is resigning.

The New York Times reported late Tuesday that Cohn, who is Jewish, would leave within weeks.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


“Gary has been my chief economic adviser and did a superb job in driving our agenda, helping to deliver historic tax cuts and reforms and unleashing the American economy once again,” Trump told The Times. “He is a rare talent, and I thank him for his dedicated service to the American people.”

Cohn told The Times that he had been proud to work on the “pro-growth economic policies to benefit the American people, in particular the passage of historic tax reform.”

The cordial goodbyes belied the tumult at the White House. There have been dozens of departures since Trump’s inauguration in slightly over a year ago. It’s not clear what drove Cohn out now, but the former top executive at the Goldman Sachs investment bank was known to favor conventional Republican free trade policies. Trump in a move last week that surprised many of his top advisers wants to introduce stiff tariffs on the importation of steel and aluminum.

Cohn was known to be close to Trump’s Jewish daughter, Ivanka, and her husband, Jared Kushner. Both are top advisers to Trump.

Cohn reportedly considered quitting the Trump administration last August after Trump equivocated in his condemnation of neo-Nazis and white supremacists who marched in Charlottesville, Virginia. A white supremacist rammed counterprotesters with his car during that march, killing one and injuring at least 20 others.


Related Content

March 7, 2018
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 16 - 26
    Beer Sheva
    16 - 26
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 16 - 24
    Jerusalem
    14 - 23
    Haifa
  • 23 - 30
    Elat
    15 - 25
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut