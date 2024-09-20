Foiled plots and exploding pagers aside, the threat is far from over - editorial

It has been the usual peace and quiet in the Middle East this week. In between exploding pagers and walkie-talkies in Lebanon that has thrown chaos among the ranks of the Shi’ite terror group Hezbollah, Wednesday saw the revelation that former Israeli defense minister and IDF chief of staff Moshe Ya’alon was the target of a Hezbollah assassination plot foiled by the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) last year, in which nine people including eight Israelis were indicted.

This was followed early Thursday morning by the Shin Bet’s announcement that Iran plotted to assassinate Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, and Shin Bet Director Ronen Bar. Tensions have been raised following the assassination of Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, which most of the world has attributed to the Mossad. However, Israel has been careful not to take any credit for it.

These revelations bring into sharp focus the scale and sophistication of the dangers Israel still faces from its adversaries, despite recent intelligence successes attributed to the Jewish state. It all serves to remind us of the unrelenting efforts by Israel’s enemies to destabilize its leadership and sow chaos amid an already volatile situation.

The Shin Bet revealed how the Iranians tried to recruit an Israeli businessman with connections in Turkey and Iran to carry out the high-profile assassinations of Netanyahu, Bar and Gallant. The businessman was smuggled into Iran, met with key members of the Iranian security apparatus, and was asked to assist in gathering intelligence on key Israeli sites. Ashkelon resident Moti Maman arrested in August on suspicion of working with Iranian intelligence. (credit: PELED ARBELI)

These attempts represent not just isolated acts of aggression but part of the continued broader, more dangerous strategy that aims to weaken Israel by targeting its top leaders. Iran, driven by its ambitions in the Middle East and its hatred for Israel, has continued to sponsor and facilitate global terror networks, including Hezbollah, to further its objectives.

Iran's dedication to it's goals

The Lebanese-based terrorist group’s thwarted attempt to assassinate Ya’alon only underscores the coordination between these groups and Tehran’s willingness to go to any lengths to achieve its goals, and further proves Israel’s need to remove the Iranian proxy group as a threat. The newly-stated war goal to return the thousands of northern citizens to their homes after 11 months of rockets should give Israel free rein to enable this.

Despite the foiling of these plots, the threat is far from over. The security agency has made it clear that Iran is still pushing for similar operations. With each new revelation, it becomes evident that the Islamic Republic’s strategy to eliminate Israeli leadership is not just symbolic but aimed at creating instability in the country and the region at large.

This pattern also reflects Iran’s broader geopolitical strategy. The targeting of Israeli leadership can be seen as part of Tehran’s response to the assassination of high-profile figures, such as Hamas’s Ismail Haniyeh, which the world has also attributed to Mossad. In the murky world of espionage and counterterrorism, retaliation is often a key component of an ongoing proxy war, and the stakes are only getting higher.

Turkey’s role in this matter also raises questions. As an important regional power and NATO member, its involvement – whether willing or through complicity – is a concerning element in these assassination plots. While Ankara has cooperated with Israel in the past to thwart attacks, its ties with Iran create a complicated balance that could easily tip toward conflict or betrayal.

The repeated attempts by Iran and Hezbollah to target Israel’s leadership mark a dangerous escalation in an already tense region. The international community, particularly Israel’s allies, must remain vigilant, supporting the Jewish state’s right to defend its sovereignty and protect its leaders from external threats. The foiled plots serve as a stark reminder that the threat of Iran-backed terrorism is ever-present, and the survival of Israel’s leadership is crucial to maintaining both its national security and regional stability. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

The stakes have never been higher, and Israel must continue to rely on its intelligence services, diplomatic efforts, and military power to prevent its enemies from succeeding. This week has seen many Israeli successes in our ongoing battle, but the threat of assassination to Israeli leaders should still serve as a wake-up call to the threats that are constantly knocking at our door.