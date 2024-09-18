Canada’s betrayal of Israel: 'Irresponsible and shameful' - opinion

The concept of commonality of values has always been a steadfast principle in Canada’s relationships with its friends and allies.

Such commonality of values was perhaps voiced most clearly in an address by former prime minister Stephen Harper to Israel’s parliament – the Knesset – some years ago, in which he listed the historic and long-standing values shared by Canada and Israel. He ended his historic address by reiterating the vital message to Israel: “Canada will always have Israel’s back.”

When one perceives today’s utter betrayal by, and hostility of Canada toward Israel by the present Canadian government headed by Justin Trudeau, one cannot but be shocked and dismayed.

It would appear that Mr. Trudeau is deliberately turning his back on Israel, an ally and long-standing friend, and is allowing himself and his government to be led by the nose by Canada’s Foreign Minister Melanie Joly and her squad of colleagues and supporters from Quebec who seem to be imbibed with a caustic hatred of Israel. This with the encouragement of several highly active Muslim and Hamas-front organizations such as Canadians for Justice and Peace in the Middle East and others.

These and their supporters fuel the thugs that freely roam the streets of Canada’s major cities with impunity, accosting passersby, undisturbed by law-enforcement authorities, and, it would appear, with the nod of Canada’s political leadership. CANADA’S PRIME MINISTER Justin Trudeau speaks during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, last week. ‘Right now, I pity the some 400,000 Jews still living in Canada,’ says the writer. (credit: REUTERS/BLAIR GABLE)

Lock, stock, and barrel

It seems that this group of irresponsible politicians prefer to buy – lock, stock, and barrel – into the false and hostile “genocide” propaganda propagated by the Hamas terror organization, rather than to responsibly analyze and consider the truth, as befits a responsible government.

So much so that they permit such false and pernicious propaganda to dictate Canada’s foreign policies. As such, Canada is being dragged along by this group of sworn anti-Israel fanatics and propagandists.

This betrayal of Israel is embarrassing for any true supporter of Canada as well as of true Canadian values. It should be roundly condemned.

Canada should be ashamed of itself.

The writer served as Israel’s ambassador to Canada between 2004-2008. He currently heads the international law program at the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs.