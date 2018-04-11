First photos emerge of Syrian base allegedly targeted by Israeli air strike

The first photos to emerge from a Syrian air base targeted by an air strike early Monday morning were published Wednesday by the Iranian Tasnim news agency.



Syria, Iran and Russia all said Israel was responsible for carrying out the attack at the T-4 air base near Homs, although Israel has refused to confirm or deny the accusations.





Photos from the air base seem to show a Syrian soldier inspecting a large hangar-style building with heavy damage.The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that at least 14 people were killed in the strike, with Iran's semi-official Fars news agency saying that four Iranian soldiers were among the casualties.Foreign sources cited by Israel's Channel Two News suggested that the air strike targeted systems that sought to disrupt the ability of the Israeli Air Force to conduct operations over Lebanon and Syria.The attack took place hours after US President Donald Trump warned of a "big price to pay" following the reports of a poison gas attack on the rebel-held town of Douma which killed dozens of people, including children. Trump and Western allies have been discussing possible military action to punish Syria's President Bashar Assad for the attack.The Syrian state denied government forces had launched any chemical attack. Russia, Assad’s most powerful ally, called the reports fake.Trump on Tuesday canceled a planned trip to Latin America later this week to focus instead on a possible response to the events in Douma, the White House said.The Israeli military last February accused Iranian-backed militias of operating at the base, from where it said an Iranian drone, that was shot down over northern Israel, had been launched.Syria claims U.S. launched missile strike on air base; Pentagon denies it, April 9, 2018 (Reuters)Pan-European air traffic control agency Eurocontrol on Tuesday warned airlines to exercise caution in the eastern Mediterranean due to the possible launch of air strikes into Syria in next 72 hours.Eurocontrol said that air-to-ground and/or cruise missiles could be used within that period and there was a possibility of intermittent disruption of radio navigation equipment.Reuters contributed to this story.